Exploring Who Rob Marciano Is As He Gets Fired From ABC News

ABC News has fired long-time weatherman Rob Marciano due to behavioural misconduct. Marciano, who has been covering weather for 10 years, received warnings and was sidelined for "anger management issues." He was released by the network on Tuesday, 30 April. It is unclear if a specific event led to his dismissal.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly. Details about the departure are scarce, but a March 2023 report from Page Six claimed that Marciano, who has been notably absent from Good Morning America for months, was banned from GMA tapings after he allegedly made a colleague feel uncomfortable.

Who is Rob Marciano?

Robert Mark Marciano is an American journalist and meteorologist who was employed by ABC News. Marciano provides forecasts for the weekend editions of Good Morning America, a position Ginger Zee vacated when she was chosen to succeed Sam Champion on the daily editions of GMA.

Marciano was born in Glenville, Connecticut. He later attended Cornell University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in meteorology. He currently holds the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval as a certified broadcast meteorologist, according to his official ABC bio page.

Marciano first gained prominence as a meteorologist and occasional reporter and substitute anchor for CNN Worldwide in their Atlanta headquarters. Before joining CNN in May 2003, he served as chief meteorologist for KATU-TV and 750 KXL News Radio in Portland, Oregon. From 1994 to 1997, he worked as morning and then chief meteorologist for KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana and later served as a weather anchor for WVIT Connecticut News 30 in West Hartford, Connecticut.

In 2012, Marciano was announced as a new co-anchor for Entertainment Tonight. The choice followed a long search period for a new co-anchor to host the program with Nancy O'Dell, a search that began when Mark Steines left the series after eight years as the primary co-anchor. Marciano bid farewell to CNN viewers on Early Start and Starting Point on December, 2012.

In 2014, ABC News announced that Marciano would become the network's senior meteorologist. He has since joined Good Morning America Weekend and reports on the latest weather headlines throughout the week as well as partners with Ginger Zee and the Extreme Weather Team for weather coverage across all ABC News broadcasts and platforms. His final co-hosting of Entertainment Tonight was Wednesday, August, 2014 and he debuted on GMA Saturday, September, 2014.

Marciano is an avid outdoorsman and major sports fan. He married real estate mogul, Eryn, in 2010. However, they separated in 2021 and instigated divorce proceedings in 2022. Together they have one daughter, Madelynn, and one son, Mason.

Rob Marciano wanted to get back in Good Morning America studio after his ban

As per Page Six, Robert Marciano was banned from Times Square Studios after making a colleague uncomfortable last year, according to multiple sources. “He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” one insider Page Six.

It’s unclear what exactly transpired between Marciano and his colleague. However Marciano, reportedly was dealing with anger management issues, is currently going through a divorce from his wife, Eryn.

“He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events,” the second source claimed. The network’s employee relations took Marciano off the air for a month following the alleged incident with a female colleague, but Good Morning America's executive producer Simone Swink “still won’t allow him back in [the studio],” several months later.

“She’s no-nonsense and is very serious. She’s focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She’s very protective of her team,” the second source said.

Swink was appointed to the top job after former boss Michael Corn was ousted from the network amid claims that he sexually assaulted two women. She has since been “running a very tight ship” and doesn’t want anything to distract from the show, we hear.

“There were times when [Marciano] was very cranky and angry … unsavory behavior on his part. He was pulled off to deal with it and he’s been back,” the second source said.

Another source familiar with the situation said, “Any decision made about the team is based first and foremost on protecting the culture and enabling our people to focus on the work of news-gathering — free of distraction.”

