Who is Robert De Niro's rumored girlfriend? 5 things we know about Tiffany Chen

Actor Robert De Niro shocked fans when he revealed that he just had a baby and was now a father of 7, in an interview with ET Canada. The 79-year-old star did not disclose any other details about the baby, including the name, gender, or the mother. Robert’s rumored girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, is reportedly said to be the mother of his seventh child. Here is everything we know about Tiffany.

Tiffany does martial arts

Tiffany’s father is the famous, Yang Tai Chi Grandmaster William C. C. Chen. Tiffany took up Tai Chi at a young age; when she was just a teen, she began competing in martial arts on a world stage. Chen bagged numerous titles and awards in martial arts. She also released a DVD named Step-By-Step Tai Chi with Tiffany Chen in February 2008. By the time she turned 26, she had already been inducted into Kung-Fu magazine’s Hall of Fame in February 2011. During an interview, she said, "My plan has always been to learn how to be as great as my father."

Tiffany grew up as a true athlete

Tifanny participated in ballet, hula dance, swimming, and gymnastics when she was as young as 5 years old. She also began figure skating when she was 8 years old, and by the time she turned 11, she had already won 3 gold medals in regional competitions.

Tiffany met Robert on the set of The Intern

Tiffany Chen is believed to have first met Robert De Niro on the set of his movie The Intern, in 2015. She was cast in the movie for a small role of a Tai Chi instructor who was tasked with teaching Anne Hathway and Robert De Niro.

Tiffany is part of Robert’s tight-knit circle

The couple has kept their relationship on the down low. Robert’s co-star Kim Cattrall in the movie About My Father revealed in an interview with Extra that she had met Tiffany. Kim spoke about Tiffany visiting the set and how she thought Chen was really sweet while she congratulated the couple on their baby’s arrival. “God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman,” Kim revealed.

ALSO READ: About My Father: 7th time dad Robert De Niro opens up about his reel-life son Sebastian Maniscalco

The actress added, "She came to set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I’m happy for both of them." Tiffany and Robert were also photographed leaving a restaurant with Harvey Keitel and Billy Crystal after they dined with them.

Tiffany is the mother of Robert’s new baby

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Tifanny covering up a baby bump with a cardigan while they dined with Harvey Keitel and Billy Crystal in March 2023. Weeks later, she reportedly gave birth to Robert’s 7th child. Robert confirmed that he had welcomed a baby in his interview with ET Canada, where he said he was the father of seven children.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Robert De Niro's ‘About My Father’ to get a theatrical release in India; Here’s everything you need to know