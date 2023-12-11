Who is Roberto Canessa? Exploring the 1972 plane crash survivor’s life amid Netflix's Society of the Snow

Roberto Canessa is an Uruguayan doctor and former rugby player known for his incredible survival story. In 1972, he was one of the 16 survivors from the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571’s crash in the Andes, depicted in the book and film Alive. After 72 days stranded in the harsh conditions, Canessa and his fellow survivors resorted to extreme measures, including cannibalism, to stay alive. Following the ordeal, Canessa became a pediatric cardiologist and has dedicated his life to medicine, while his survival story continues to inspire resilience and the will to overcome adversity.

Who is Roberto Canessa?

Roberto Canessa is a Uruguayan doctor and former rugby player whose life became a testament to human endurance. In 1972, Canessa was one of the 16 survivors of the infamous Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 crash in the Andes, a harrowing experience later chronicled in the book and film Alive. After enduring 72 days in the unforgiving conditions of the Andes, Canessa and his fellow survivors faced extreme challenges, including resorting to cannibalism to stay alive.

Post-rescue, Canessa transitioned to a career in medicine, specializing in pediatric cardiology. His survival story not only serves as a gripping tale of resilience but also highlights the complexities of human nature under extreme circumstances. Beyond the tragedy, Canessa's life is characterized by his commitment to healing and his enduring impact on the fields of medicine and sports, embodying the indomitable spirit of the human will.

How is Netflix’s Society of The Snow related to Roberto Canessa?

In 1972, a plane crash in the Andes stranded survivors, forcing unimaginable choices. J.A. Bayona's film Society of the Snow, based on Pablo Vierci's book, explores human will and sacrifice, giving voice to the living and the dead. While talking to Deadline , Bayona opened up about why he chose this story. He said, “The story is very popular in the Spanish-speaking world. We all know Alive. I was very little, so I only remember when I was a kid that the book was everywhere, every house that you visited. I knew about this idea of cannibalism, that was everywhere, and I was very impressed about the pictures. And I grew up watching interviews on television with the survivors. But my surprise was when I read Pablo Vierci’s book, while researching for The Impossible. I was in shock, because I was so moved by a story that I thought I knew. And I think it’s because Pablo Vierci’s book has a spiritual tone that makes it so special, so moving. The book was published because 35 years after the accident not even the survivors recognized themselves in the tale. The tale was very focused on cannibalism, the tale was focused on heroism, they didn’t recognize what they went through with those words. So, they sat down together again and wrote a different book where you can feel the weight of time, you can feel the questions that are still not answered. And the big challenge was, how can I get this spiritual book into a script? Because scripts are about dialogue and action, and I was interested in the inner life of the characters.”

