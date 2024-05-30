Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers about Doctor Who Season 14 Episode 4

Doctor Who Season 14 has taken its Disney era a notch up by introducing “the strangest villain” in the plotline. Episode 4 of BBC’s long-running sci-fi show, entitled 73 Yards featured a new character, Aneurin Bernard’s Roger ap Gwilliam who has a bigger motive than portrayed in the installment in the Doctor Who universe.

Who is Roger ap Gwilliam in the latest episode of Doctor Who?

Aneurin Bernard, 37, joins the guest stars list in Episode 4 alongside Sian Phillips, and Maxine Evans. Susan Twist, who has appeared in almost every episode since 2023 but with different characters played a hiker in 73 Yards. Bernard takes on the most interesting character as the Welsh politician Roger ap Gwilliam.

In the episode, Gwilliam is portrayed as a villain leading the fictional political party, Albion Party. He is voted as the British Prime Minister and appears in Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday’s future in 2046.

The events unravel after Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor warns Ruby of the evil politician's potential and reveals that Gwilliam will become Prime Minister and lead the world toward nuclear war. After The Doctor finds out that Gwilliam is in Ruby's future, he doesn't go any further. They enter the fairy circle, the scroll mentions a 'Mad Jack,' which The Doctor and Ruby are clueless about until later. When Gwilliam quotes the moniker as his nickname in a TV interview, the mystery behind Gwilliam dawns upon Ruby.

Eventually getting to him, Ruby makes sure Gwilliam resigns from his powerful position to foil his plans of a war. She follows him around but with a distance of 73 yards and is forced to finally resign from his position. But Gwilliam’s plot is far from over in the Doctor Who Season 14 plot.

It is also revealed in the latest episode described as a “Welsh folk horror” that Mad Jack or Gwilliam is dead in the present day, but 22 years later, he returns with a different identity, Roger ap Gwilliam. There are several questions left to be answered about Bernard’s mysterious yet charming character but for now, this is all we got.

What happened in 73 Yards?

73 Yards follows Ruby stranded in Wales following The Doctor’s mishap in accidentally breaking off a clifftop magic spell. Ruby is followed by a mysterious woman who terrifies almost anybody who approaches the former, even her mother Carla. But, there’s a catch. The woman maintains a distance of 73 yards from her. Meanwhile, Ruby indulges in foiling Roger ap Gwilliam’s plans after The Doctor briefly hints at the politician’s evil intentions.

Ruby uses the mysterious woman to her advantage and scares away Gwilliam, ultimately signing his resignation as the Prime Minister. Later, the woman is revealed as Ruby herself from the future and warns The Doctor from breaking the charm.

While the episode answers many of the burning questions like the mystery of the woman stalking Ruby, or the clue about Mad Jack, it leaves the plot about the fairy circle’s linkage to the TARDIS and the woman’s trick to scare off strangers from Ruby, hanging.

Doctor Who Season 14 Episode 4 is available to stream on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer.

