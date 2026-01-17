Who is Role Model? All About Dakota Johnson’s 28-Year-Old Rumored Singer Boyfriend Post Chris Martin Breakup

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were in a long and loving relationship for 8 years, so when the reports of their alleged breakup surfaced, it left the show business in shock. Since the revelation, which neither of them has personally addressed so far, keen eyes have followed the two at every event, observing for possible new romances. It seems that the 36-year-old actress may have moved on already with American singer, Role Model.

Who is Role Model?

Real name Tucker Harrington Pillsbury, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter and rapper is making a name for himself in the music industry. After debuting an album back in 2017, he has been steadily rising. With a couple of more albums under his belt since, Role Model was known to be previously dating Emma Chamberlain, the influencer, host, podcaster, businesswoman, and model, from 2020 to 2023. It is believed that his homesickness for Maine, away from the busy life of Los Angeles, made them grow apart and eventually led to a breakup.

He is set to make his acting debut in Netflix production and Lena Dunham's directorial rom-com Good S-x, starring Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo. The rom-com film is all set to come out in 2027, where Role Model will play the character of Caleb and has been listed under his real name, Tucker Pillsbury.

How did Dakota Johnson and Role Model’s relationship rumors begin?

It is known that Dakota Johnson and Role Model were first spotted on a date back in December 2025. Their sighting together grabbed multiple eyeballs, and fans began to question whether they were dating. This past week, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor and the younger singer were spotted on another outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, as per a clip obtained by Deuxmoi. Their December dinner was said to have been a candlelight affair with friends, but the latest appearance together was more intimate with matching black outfits.

Neither of the two stars has admitted or denied, or even commented on their hangout sessions so far.

