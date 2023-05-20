Who is Romain Gavras? 5 Things to Know About Dua Lipa's New Boyfriend

Dua Lipa not only graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Friday night but also made a highly-anticipated public appearance with her rumoured boyfriend, Romain Gavras. While Lipa's stunning new bangs made headlines, her relationship with the French-born film director has fans buzzing. Let's delve into the five key things to know about Dua Lipa's intriguing new partner.

Acclaimed Director with a Creative Portfolio

Romain Gavras is no stranger to the world of filmmaking. He gained recognition for directing M.I.A.'s visually captivating music video for "Bad Girls," featuring thrilling car stunts in the Moroccan desert. His work also includes directing the controversial music video for "Born Free" by M.I.A., which sparked conversations with its bold portrayal of a red-haired genocide. Gavras has helmed music videos for notable artists like Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus as well.

French Film Success

While Gavras has dabbled in international projects, his focus in recent years has been on feature films in his native France. His 2022 film, "Athena," competed at the Venice International Film Festival, delving into critical social commentary on police power. The 2018 comedy "The World is Yours," in which French acting legend Isabelle Adjani starred, earned a César Award nomination.



A Portfolio of Commercial Work

In addition to his directorial ventures, Romain Gavras has made a mark in the commercial world. He has directed fragrance commercials for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, featuring Emma Stone, and Dior, starring Charlize Theron. These collaborations have showcased his ability to bring his creative vision to the advertising realm.

Keeping a Low Profile

Despite the media attention surrounding their relationship, Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras have managed to keep their romance under wraps until their public appearance at Cannes. While they were spotted together sporadically in the past, their recent red carpet debut solidifies their status as a couple.

Shared Circles and Connections

The connection between Lipa and Gavras runs deep, as they have been introduced to each other's close circles. An anonymous source revealed that the couple spent quality time together over the festive period and discovered common interests.

Previously, Gavras had a brief association with Rita Ora, while Lipa's former relationship was with male model and jewellery designer Anwar Hadid. As Dua Lipa embarks on this new chapter of her personal life, fans eagerly await more glimpses into her budding romance with Romain Gavras. The couple's red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival is just the beginning of what promises to be an intriguing journey for the talented singer and her enigmatic filmmaker partner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa shares a piece of her mind on growing as an artist and human: I’m coming into my power