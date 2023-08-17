Who is Sam Asghari and how did he meet Britney Spears? 6 things to know about Iranian actor

Britney Spears initially met Sam Asghari when they both worked on the singer's Slumber Party music video. Asghari portrayed the role of Spears' love interest in the video, but sparks were clearly flying between the two, away from the cameras. Spears later said that she was attracted to the Iranian model and that she eventually contacted Asghari and asked him out. The couple was said to have started dating privately soon after meeting at the video shoot. Here is everything you need to know about Sam Asghari.

Here are 6 things to know about Sam Asghari:

Sam Asghari grew up in Iran

Asghari was born in Tehran, Iran, and he lived there with his family until he was 12. Later, he shifted to Los Angeles to live with his father, who had moved to the United States a decade before to work as a tow truck driver. Although Asghari's mother, Fatima, and sisters, Maddy, Ellie, and Faye, remained in Iran.

Sam Asghari was a Sports enthusiast during his childhood

When he was a child, Asghari loved soccer and aspired to work in sports or police enforcement. After he arrived in the United States, Asghari joined the football team during his freshman year of high school and went on to play college football, first at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he was cut before his freshman year, and then at Moorpark College in Los Angeles. He eventually changed his major to pursue criminal justice at Pierce College before returning to athletics.

Sam Asghari is a personal trainer, model, and actor

Asghari has fashioned a career out of his interest in health and fitness. After shedding 100 pounds, he began working as a personal trainer and continues to promote his enthusiasm for fitness on Instagram. Meanwhile, Asghari's fitness journey helped him enter the modeling world. He has worked with Britney Spears and Fifth Harmony during his modeling days. Sam is also an actor; he was seen in Black Monday, HBO Max's Hacks, and BET's The Family Business.

When did Sam Asghari propose to Britney Spears?

After five years of dating, Asghari proposed to Spears in her house in September 2021 with a magnificent ring with a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting, accented with a floating solitaire design.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared a fun relationship

Asghari and Spears appeared to have a lot of fun together. They frequently shared videos with goofy filters or photos of themselves working out together. The gorgeous pair also traveled together on a regular basis, with their last outing being their anniversary vacation.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears revealed their first pregnancy

In April 2022, Spears revealed that she was pregnant on Instagram. However, due to uncertain circumstances, the couple suffered a miscarriage.

Meanwhile, Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' husband, has reportedly filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage. While neither side has publicly addressed the rumored marriage dissolution, multiple media sites reported that the Toxic singer was photographed without her wedding ring.

