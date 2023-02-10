Who is Sasha Walpole, the woman from Prince Harry virginity story?

Sasha Walpole is now a mother of two kids and a digger driver. She was employed as an assistant groom at Highgrove in 1999 where she most likely met Prince Harry.

Sasha Walpole , the woman from Prince Harry’s virginity story disclosed her identity with a Piers Morgan interview earlier this week. In Prince Harry’s memoir Spare he recounts losing his virginity to an older woman in a field.

Ms. Sasha Walpole about her interview with Piers Morgan

Ms. Walpole mentioned that she was forced to come forward after she was neither given warning or a heads up from Prince Harry or his team.

Sasha Walpole realized that these speculations about the mystery woman from Prince Harry’s virginity story are never going to take a backseat until people know who she is. She feared that rumors about this event are constantly going to flare up and the only way to stop this is to come forward. She could have kept her identity hidden but these rumors were not going to stop.

Sasha Walpole told the Daily Mail that she also feared that her circle of friends and people who were there that night could have easily figured it out even if the name was not disclosed in memoir. She mentioned that their group was a ‘cosmopolitan crowd’ with a bunch of hunt staff, racing people, grooms, and polo players with no judgments.

In his autobiography, Prince Harry recounts the incident as a ‘humiliating episode’ where he was treated as a young stallion by the older women. They slept together in 2001 summers with Harry when was 16 years of age while Ms. Walpole was 18.