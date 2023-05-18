Who is Seargeoh Stallone? Here's why he is missing from 'The Family Stallone' trailer

Stallone’s are following in the footsteps of Kardashians who are known for bringing family drama to television. Just like 'The Kardashians', ‘The Family Stallone’ is an upcoming reality TV show based on Sylvester Stallone’s family, including his wife and three daughters, Sophina, Scarlet, and Sistine. The family is all set to give viewers an honest, real-life look at their way of life and all the glitz and glamor that comes with being the family of a Hollywood superstar. The trailer of the highly-anticipated reality show is out and it looks like a promising watch.

Although the upcoming show looks entertaining and filled with a lot of drama, one thing that everyone couldn’t stop thinking about is Seargeoh Stallone’s absence in the trailer. For the unversed, he is Sylvester's second child and a prominent member of the family. Hence, it is impossible to digest that he won't be on the show given that he hasn't appeared on 'The Family Stallone' or in the teaser. Additionally, he hasn't recently been spotted with Sylvester Stallone in public.

Who is Seargeoh Stallone?

Seargeoh was born on May 5, 1979, in the U.S. In the beginning, Sasha and Sylvester were unable to determine the cause of Seargeoh's excessive shyness and difficulty communicating. However, he was later diagnosed with autism at the age of three in 1982 due to which his parents took help from the National Society for Children and Adults with Autism.

Despite having an autism diagnosis, Seargeoh has made strides and is still supported and loved by his family. Living with his mother right now, he has made appearances in front of the camera as Rocky Balboa Jr.

Why is Seargeoh missing from the ‘The Family Stallone’ trailer?

The trailer shows how much fun the Stallone family is having while spending time together, living a straightforward family life, and sharing meals. All of the family members are highlighted, but Sylvester Stallone and his life as an actor are given additional attention because he appears to love spending time with Al Pacino. The reason why Stallone's son is not addressed in the program is because he was certainly never a part of his family, the actor has frequently posted about his problem and raised awareness of his situation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone threatens to go ‘full rambo’ as daughter Sistine announces fake pregnancy