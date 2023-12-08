Who is Selena Gomez's new boyfriend Benny Blanco? Exploring his career and life as they confirm their relationship
Pop singer, Selena Gomez recently sparked fan excitement by seemingly confirming a new romantic relationship with Benny Blanco.
Selena Gomez has finally confirmed rumors of dating Producer Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez has earlier worked with producer Benny Blanco on her song 'I Can't Get Enough'
Selena Gomez confirmed that she was taken to the celebrity news fan account PopFaction after breaking her silence regarding dating rumors involving Benny Blanco. The singer downplayed all of her past relationships while announcing her new relationship with 35-year-old record producer Benny Blanco.
Buzz started when Selena Gomez interacted with social media posts that alluded to her relationship with producer Benny Blanco. Following that, she verified the romance formally by sharing a monochrome selfie of herself on Blanco's chest on her Instagram Story. As fans are excited to witness Gomez's new love story, let's take a look at who Benny Blanco is!
Who is Benny Blanco?
Early life
American record producer Benjamin Joseph Levin better known by his stage name Benny Blanco was born on March 8, 1988. Northern Virginia native Blanco, who is Jewish, started creating hip-hop instrumentals in his bedroom and recording his vocals over them.
When he was six years old in 1994, cassette tapes featuring the songs The World Is Yours by Nas and I Swear by All-4-One exposed him to music for the first time, greatly influencing his early productions. After signing Blanco to his production company Kasz Money Productions, songwriter and producer Dr. Luke served as his first mentor.
Career as music producer
Many hit singles in the late 2000s and early 2000s were co-written and co-produced by Blanco under his guidance. For artists like Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Sia, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Avicii, and Selena Gomez, Levin's work has resulted in sales of over 500 million album-equivalent units worldwide.
Music as a solo artist
With barely any success, his debut album, Friends Keep Secrets, was released in December 2018 and peaked at number 41 on the Billboard 200 chart. For the album, Blanco worked with several musicians, including Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, Gracie Abrams, Omar Apollo, Halsey, and Calvin Harris.
Bad Decisions, Blanco's first artist collaboration with BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, along with Snoop Dogg, was released on August 5, 2022. He has received a great deal of awards for his contributions to the music industry, including the iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award in 2017 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 2013 Hal David Starlight Award.
Blanco's collaboration with girlfriend Selena Gomez
On Gomez's 2019 song I Can't Get Enough, Blanco is listed as a producer, indicating that the two of them were probably already acquainted professionally before starting a romantic relationship.
Know more about Benny Blannco
