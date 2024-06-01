Who Is Selena Quintanilla? Everything You Need To Know About Tejano Singer Selena Gomez Is Named After

Selena Gomez, the singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur who is currently shooting for the upcoming fourth season of the mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders In The Building, wasn’t really going to be named Selena. It was father’s wish to name her after the Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez.

The 31-year-old singer recently revealed this during the second season of the popular HBO cooking show Chef+ Selena. “I am actually named after Selena Quintanilla,” she said. Gomez mentioned that she gathered all kinds of information about her and was obsessed with her. “It gives me goosebumps sometimes because I was obsessed with Selena. I was just such a fan,” she continued.

The Love On singer further revealed that her real name was going to be Priscilla but her dad said, “No. I want her name to be Selena.” Early in her career, Gomez had the opportunity to meet the Quintanilla family, which she described as a "very emotional" event in a 2016 radio interview.

Who is Selena Quintanilla?

Popularly known as the "Queen of Tejano Music," Quintanilla was born in 1971 in Lake Jackson, Texas and was one of the most influential Latin artists of all time. Born to self-identified Cherokee ancestry mother Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla (née Samora) and Mexican American former musician Abraham Quintanilla Jr., Quintanilla was the youngest in the family.

She became one of the most well-known Mexican-American performers of the late 20th century thanks to her contributions to design and music. The "Greatest Latino Artists of All Time" list published by Billboard magazine in 2020 ranked her third based on the charts for Latin albums and Latin songs.

Selena Quintanilla’s career

In the 1980s, Quintanilla ventured into Tejano music at a time when it was a male-dominated genre. She debuted as a member of the band Selena y Los Dinos which comprised her siblings A.B. Quintanilla and Suzette Quintanilla. Eventually, she became one of the best-selling female musicians in Latin music with around 18 million recordings sold globally.

Among several achievements and records, in 1994, she created history as she became the first female Tejano artist to win the Grammy Awards for Best Mexican/American Album. However, in 1995, she was shot dead by her friend and former manager of her Selena Etc. boutiques, Yolanda Saldívar. Following her death, she became a household name in the US and Mexico making her a part of the American pop culture.

A couple of years after her demise, Warner Bros. made Selena, a biopic on her life and career starring Jennifer Lopez which launched the actor into stardom. Later, in 2020, Christian Serratos' Selena: The Series debuted on Netflix.

