Who is Serena Williams' husband? Exploring the career, and life of Alexis Ohanian
Explore the life of Alexis Ohanian, a tech entrepreneur, investor, and the husband of Serena Williams.
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have been married since 2017 and share two children together. While the limelight is usually on Serena, let's take a look at her husband Alexis Ohanian who is not just a tech tycoon but a devoted husband and a loving father.
The early years and entrepreneurship
Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1983 to immigrant parents, Alexis Ohanian's early life laid the foundation for his future endeavors. Growing up with a deep appreciation for his family's immigrant story, he found success as a tech entrepreneur, co-founding Reddit, the "front page of the internet," and later venturing into early-stage tech investing.
A chance encounter and whirlwind romance
The meeting between Alexis and Serena in Rome in 2015 marked the beginning of a fairy-tale romance. From overcoming a playful encounter at a hotel pool to their first date in Paris, the couple's love story unfolded with undeniable charm. The proposal at the same Roman hotel and their subsequent marriage in New Orleans further solidified their bond. Recalling their first encounter Serena once said, "This big guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I’m like, 'Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?'"
Family advocacy and paternity leave
Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, Ohanian emerged as a vocal advocate for family values. Taking a groundbreaking stand on paternity leave, he not only took a full 16 weeks off after the birth of their first daughter but also championed the cause at a legislative level. His commitment to family values gained new significance after Serena's challenging childbirth experience.
Alexis Ohanian's journey intertwines with Serena Williams' illustrious career, creating a partnership that extends beyond the realms of sports and technology. As they embrace the joys of parenthood and navigate life's challenges together, Ohanian's impact goes beyond being known as a tech mogul – he is a devoted husband, father, and advocate for positive change in family dynamics. Serena's retirement from tennis signifies not just an end but a new beginning for the power couple, with an expanding family.
