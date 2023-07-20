Who is Sexyy Red? 5 things to know about Drake’s rumored girlfriend

On July 19, the famous rapper Drake hinted at a romance rumor as he shared a lovey-dovey photo with his fellow rapper Sexyy Red. The rumored couple can be seen embracing love in a club. In the photo, One dancer singer was seen planting a kiss on Red's neck. Here are 5 things you need to know about Drake's rumored girlfriend, Sexyy Red.

Who is Sexyy Red?

Sexyy Red is an American rapper. Her real name is Janae Nierah Wherry. The rapper was born on April 15, 1998, in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

Sexyy Red's story behind choosing rap

The story of Red's choosing rap is a bit metaphorical. She started rapping after her then-boyfriend Chuckie cheated on her. The rapper wrote a diss song about her ex-boyfriend. Notably, the former pair has a son.

When did Sexyy Red start her career?

In 2018, Drake's rumored girlfriend released her first song titled Ah Thousand Jugs. Three years later, the rapper released her first mixtape called Ghetto Superstar.

Sexyy Red's mainstream success

Speaking of the rapper's mainstream success, Red started grabbing headlines after releasing Pound Town 2 with Nicki Minaj in May this year. The song marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper also released Pound Town with Tay Keith in January 2023. But the song faced a backlash because of its sexuality. In April, she was also featured on NLE Choppa's Slut Me Out remix.

Drake's cozy picture with Sexyy Red

Drake shared a cozy picture with Sexyy Red, fueling a romance rumor. Sharing the picture, the rapper wrote, "Just met my rightful wife," and tagged Red. In the picture, Drake was seen in an all-black outfit while his fellow rapper wore a two-piece white outfit. They were seen enjoying private time together at a club.

Meanwhile, Drake has been linked to several high-profile women before. He had relationships with Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Julia Fox, and Kylie Jenner.

Apart from them, Drake had a long period relationship with a woman called Ericka Lee. Her voice was featured in the rapper's hit track Marvins Room.

