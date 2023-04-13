Who is Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker's ex wife? Everything to know about their relationship

Travis Barker is not only one of today's most recognised drummers; he is also a devoted father to three wonderful children.

Travis Barker, with his shaved head, skin covered with tattoos and piercings, and never-ending indifferent glare, does not immediately conjure the image of a "father figure." Despite this, the blink-182 drummer, who is also called "the godfather of punk rock," is a dedicated father of three.

Travis Barker's Family Overview:

Travis, who shares two children with his ex-wife, Miss USA 1995, Shanna Moakler, had a beautiful marriage, but it didn't seem to work out. The couple started dating in 2002 and got married in 2004. After things didn't go well, they got divorced in 2008.

Travis is also the stepfather to Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, who is Shanna's daughter with her ex-fiance Oscar De La Hoya; in addition to these two kids, he also has a son, Landon, and a daughter, Alabama.

When Travis Scott proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021, he set the stage for his return to reality television. Their families have gotten along well, and in April 2022, the Barkers and the Kardashian-Disicks all walked the red carpet before the launch of The Kardashians.

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's relationship

According to MTV News, Travis and Shanna sought to restart their relationship in 2009. Despite their relationship's ups and downs, the pair has done their best to co-parent their children. Despite their disagreements, Travis and his ex will always be linked by the lovely children they've brought into the world.

Present update: Travis Barker and Kourteny Kardashian’s relationship

Travis and Kourtney's wedding is said to be featured on a Hullu special called Till Death Do Us Part, which is an extension of the Kardashians.

This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world," Kourtney stated in the trailer while footage of her and her now-husband from their wedding day played. Because Kourtney and Travis' children were there at the wedding, they will also be included in the special episode, which is supposed to air on April 13.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Travis Barker's son Landon facing backlash over a comment on sister Alabama's post?