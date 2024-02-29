Who is Shawn Zanotti? Wendy Williams’ Publicist Defends Herself, Says ‘I Feel Lied To’ After Her Feature In Lifetime Doc

Wendy Williams' publicist, Shawn Zanotti, has expressed regret over Lifetime's decision to film her client's tumultuous life. In the wake of the two-part docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? shedding light on Williams' post-talk show struggles, Zanotti has openly voiced her disapproval. The series delves into Williams' personal challenges following her show's conclusion, prompting Zanotti to reflect on the intrusive nature of the project.

Who is Shawn Zanotti?

Shawn Zanotti is a multifaceted media powerhouse, renowned for her versatility and expertise across various domains. With a robust background in journalism, including stints as a news anchor and reporter for ABC and PBS TV networks, Shawn has seamlessly transitioned into the realms of entrepreneurship and media production. As the CEO and Founder of Exact, encompassing Exact Publicity, Exact Entertainment, and Exact Sports Management, Shawn spearheads a dynamic team dedicated to delivering top-notch marketing, public relations, event planning, and management services.

Her accolades extend beyond corporate leadership, as she's also an accomplished author and podcast host, known for her transformative programming on The Journey Told. Shawn's commitment to client success is palpable, evident in her hands-on approach to branding, event planning, and strategic partnerships.

Wendy Williams uproar over Lifetime documentary

Publicist Shawn Zanotti has expressed regret over her involvement in the docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? which delves into the troubled life of talk show host Wendy Williams following the end of her eponymous talk show. Zanotti condemned the project, stating that it was "horrible" to subject Williams to such scrutiny and questioning, “And for what gain? For what reason?" to People.

Zanotti's public statement comes after the docuseries portrayed her as complacent regarding Williams' struggles with drinking and declining health. She clarified that had she known the true nature of the project and its portrayal of Williams, she would never have participated in it.

Her comments have sparked discussion on social media, with many supporting her stance and criticizing the documentary's portrayal of Williams. Zanotti's regret highlights the ethical considerations surrounding documentaries and the importance of informed consent and accurate representation in such projects. She told the outlet, “I would never let Wendy put her name and brand on the line like that ever. She's an icon. It's not the story we signed up for and I feel lied to. It's so difficult for me to even watch. Wendy would be mortified."

Moreover, Zanotti informs People that she hasn't communicated with Wendy Williams since April 2023, when Williams entered an undisclosed health facility for cognitive treatment.

Zanotti also claimed that she was hired by Williams’ former attorney as a publicist, however once he was off the case, she was never paid for her work again. She said, “Besides one time I was paid by her manager, Will [Selby], for a website I built for Wendy's podcast, I worked for free.” Zanotti also revealed that during production, Williams frequently called her at all hours claiming she was starving. Allegedly, there was no food in Williams's apartment, causing Zanotti, who is based in LA, considerable concern. In response, she and Williams's close friend, Regina Shell, took turns ordering food for her from across the country.

Zanotti added, “All I did was help because Wendy asked me to, out of my own pocket. I didn't make any money off her at all. The whole time I've known her, I've fed her, helped, advised her, and worked for her endless hours a day for free. So, that's why I was so hurt and offended when I saw what her family was saying in that documentary about me."

Additionally, Zanotti disclosed that she was approached for the project by Creature Films and eOne Television, the producers behind another Lifetime documentary titled Wendy Williams: What a Mess! back in July 2022. They proposed a multi-part premium documentary series to follow Wendy Williams's next chapter in her life. Initially, the plan was to chronicle her comeback through a new podcast. However, it became evident that Williams was not in a suitable condition to work, altering the trajectory of the documentary project.

On February 22, just two days prior to the documentary's release, Williams's medical team disclosed her diagnosis of progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

