Who is Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Deets Inside

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been one of the most anticipated films in recent times. While there are many things to love in the movie, one of the most surprising and interesting aspects is the villain in the superhero film – Spot (Jason Schwartzman). Although Spot is not too popular among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it should be noted that he is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous villains out there, who goes on to become Miles Morales’ (Shameik Moore) arch nemesis. Curious, much?

Read on to know more about the character.

Who is Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider: Verse

Before being the dangerous supervillain, Spot was called Johnathon Ohnn, a scientist studying at MIT, and was the roommate of another Spider-Man villain – Quentin Beck, who later went on to be known as Mysterio.

Ohnn accepts a job offer from criminal Kingpin Wilson Fisk who was interested in the science of teleportation. During his research, he makes the ill decision to step into a pitch-black portal. When he eventually comes out of it, he is no longer the human scientist he once was, but something completely different. His anatomic features including his face vanish, and his skin turns bright white. He is covered head to toe in black spots, and each of them functions as portals to various realities including his own.

Why Spot is treated as a joke in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Spot is often referred to as ‘villain of the week’ referring to the fact that he is just a low-level goon instead of a significant threat to the Marvel heroes. During Spot’s first meeting with Spider-Man, the latter does not take him seriously because of his goofy look and name. However, Spot’s powers from the portal lend him unpredictable qualities that make him defeat Spider-Man.

However, ever since then, Spider-Man has always defeated Spot and the latter ends up being only a help to other seemingly more dangerous Spider-Man villains.

It will be interesting to see Spot and Miles Morales' face off this time around and who will ultimately defeat the other.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie review: Energetic, riveting and may be best animated superhero film