Who is Stormy Daniels and how is she connected to Donald Trump's Indictment? 5 things to know about her

Porn star Stormy Daniels is in the spotlight once again following Donald Trump’s indictment in New York City. The indictment originates from criminal charges involving the alleged $130,000 USD Donald Trump is said to have paid Stormy Daniels to keep their sexual encounter under wraps in 2006. Also, 2006 happens to be the year that Trump got married to Melania Trump.

Donald has repeatedly denied being involved with Stormy Daniels and admitted that he paid her the money to stop her from spreading “false and extortionist accusations.”

More drama was brought into this case, with Stormy's ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti being found guilty of stealing $300,000. Stormy was not the only client he conned; he had also previously tried to extort money from Nike.

ALSO READ: Tiffany Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump marries Michael Boulos in Florida

5 things you need to know about Stormy Daniels:

1. Stormy Daniels isn’t her real name

Stephanie Gregory Clifford is Stormy's legal name. Stormy Daniels is just a nickname she goes by and she has a really interesting story about how she decided on this name.

2. Stormy drew inspiration for her name from her favorite band

Stormy admitted that she is a big Motley Crue fan and she wanted her new name to have some kind of connection with her favorite band. She didn’t particularly like any of the band members’ names.

She mentioned how “The bassist Nikki Sixx has a son named Storm. Perfect. Besides, Stormy just kind of fits.” Wondering where the Daniels in her name came from? She decided it would be her last name after seeing an ad for Jack Daniels.

3. Stormy was a stripper once upon a time

Stormy was famously known as a stripper before she became a porn star.

In an interview back in 2oo2 Stormy spoke about her days as a stripper “I have very mixed emotions about stripping. Because stripping got me where I am now.”

She continued, “ Everything in life is a chain reaction. I am very thankful for stripping for the sex business and the adult industry in general.” She later mentioned how she has seen a lot of girls get ruined because of it.

ALSO READ: Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted 'mother of his children' Kim Kardashian during their meeting

4. Stormy wanted to give politics a shot

Stormy has considered trying her luck at politics in the past. She considered running for senate in 2010. A group of fans almost convinced her to run against Republican Senator David Vitter.

Advertisement

She did form an exploratory committee in 2009, but the plan quickly fell apart when she realized she didn't have sufficient funds to run a senate campaign.

Advertisement

5. Stormy denied taking the money

Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen seems to have set up the payment for the NDA that they got Stormy Daniels to sign right before the 2016 elections.

Stormy put out a statement saying, “Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false. ”

ALSO READ: Lana Del Rey says Donald Trump‘s presidency ‘needed to happen’; Shares narcissism will ‘kill America’