Who is Suki Waterhouse? Everything to know about Taylor Swift's close friend

Taylor Swift gushed over Suki Waterhouse, calling the Daisy Jones & the Six actress the wildest person she knows. Swift even went on to laud Suki Waterhouse as a musician and said her music is raw and extremely passionate. Meet Taylor Swift's closest friend, Suki Waterhouse. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Suki Waterhouse?

Suki Waterhouse is the eldest of four siblings, born in Hammersmith, London. Madeleine and Imogen, like their sister, work in the artistic area, as Madeleine is a model and photographer and Imogen is a model and actress.

Who is Suki Waterhouse dating?

Suki Waterhouse is no stranger to dating A-list celebs, but her current relationship with Robert Pattinson is possibly the most talked-about. The couple was initially reported to be dating in 2018, having an on-again, off-again relationship over the years. Though the couple is somewhat discreet about their relationship, they appear to be in a good place right now.

What does Suki Waterhouse do for a living?

Her participation in Daisy Jones & The Six as a musician may not be as strange as you believe. Waterhouse has been interested in music since she was a child. According to an interview with US Weekly, the model's first instrument was the trombone. Waterhouse released her first single, Brutally, in 2016, and her debut album, I Can't Let Go, was released in April 2022.

Suki Waterhouse learned to play piano for an audition

Suki Waterhouse revealed in an interview with US Weekly that her audition for Daisy Jones & The Six was one of her most difficult. One of the main reasons was that she had to provide a tape of herself playing the piano, which she had never done before. Waterhouse prepared by purchasing a piano and learning to play as rapidly as she could.

Suki Waterhouse is a Karate champion

Don't be fooled by her kind manner; Waterhouse knows how to throw a punch. In a 2016 interview with Marie Claire, the actress discussed learning karate as a child and participating in martial arts training while filming the film Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

About Taylor Swift and Suki Waterhouse’s bond

In a new profile about Daisy Jones & the Six's music, Taylor Swift only had positive things to say about Suki Waterhouse. Swift didn't hold back when she was asked to describe her gal pal, offering a slew of reasons why it's good to call her a friend.

The Blank Space singer spoke to Ssense about her as a musician and she revealed, "Suki always seemed to step out of a time machine, because that's how she moves through the world, her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic." Swift continued, “When we hang out, I often leave wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free and also preternaturally wise. She is the strangest person I know, and I would trust her with any secret."

If that wasn't enough of a compliment, the 33-year-old also provided evidence that Suki is possibly the chillest member of her star-studded crew. She said, "You'll be stressed about something trivial and she'll look at you with a cigarette in hand, and say, 'Babe, you know none of this actually matters.' And she'll be completely correct."

Suki Waterhouse has been a Swiftie since the two first became friends years ago. Not only has she and boyfriend Robert Pattinson gone on double dates with Taylor, but the actress is well-versed in all of the singer's musical eras. The actress revealed to E! News her favorite Taylor Swift’s songs, "Right now, I'm really in a 'Karma' moment, Blank Space is a fantastic song. I was actually looking at her talking about it the other day, and it was amusing because she said it started as a joke song about what someone would write about her perception, or whatever. And then that became such a tremendous, beautiful song."

Meanwhile Warehouse further added, with a humorous sigh, that she loves everything on 2020's Folklore and Evermore, and added, "I'm a real Swiftie."

Taylor Swift is currently busy with her Eras Tour. She is about to finish her US leg of the tour and next year she’ll be starting the International leg of the tour. Swift is also busy with re-recording her previous six albums. Till now, the Bejeweled singer has re-released three of her previous albums i.e. Red, Fearless and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

