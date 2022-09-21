Who is Sumner Stroh? 10 things about the model who claimed Adam Levine cheated on his wife

After making viral allegations against Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, Sumner Stroh became an overnight headline topper. In her now-making rapid rounds on the internet TikTok clip, Stroh claimed that she had an alleged one-year-long affair with Adam Levine who is married to Behati Prinsloo, his wife of 8 years. What's worse is that as the claims got on Internet, Prinsloo is pregnant with Levine's third baby. With her allegations, Stroh also claimed that her and Levin's relationship came to an end in April as she provided flirtatious screengrabs of DMs between the two and also shared a note that supported her claim of their alleged breakup. Though on hearing of the news on Tuesday, Levine took to Instagram to deny having an affair with Stroh. He cleared the air with his lengthy statement as he admitted that he did flirt with Stroh on the Internet but denied all claims of a year-long relationship.

Meanwhile, Levine also informed his fans that he was making amends with his family and wife and trying to focus on his family amid the chaos online. As for Stroh, she clarified in her video that she had to release the screengrab as a friend of hers was threatening to leak the contents to tabloids. Keep scrolling to find out all about Sumner Stroh. She is an Instagram Model

Sumner is a famous Instagram model who frequently works with brands and also has a Youtube channel where she posts beauty, travel and fashion content.