Who is Sumner Stroh? 10 things about the model who claimed Adam Levine cheated on his wife
Here's some facts about the Instagram model who claimed she had an affair with Adam Levine.
After making viral allegations against Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, Sumner Stroh became an overnight headline topper. In her now-making rapid rounds on the internet TikTok clip, Stroh claimed that she had an alleged one-year-long affair with Adam Levine who is married to Behati Prinsloo, his wife of 8 years. What's worse is that as the claims got on Internet, Prinsloo is pregnant with Levine's third baby.
With her allegations, Stroh also claimed that her and Levin's relationship came to an end in April as she provided flirtatious screengrabs of DMs between the two and also shared a note that supported her claim of their alleged breakup. Though on hearing of the news on Tuesday, Levine took to Instagram to deny having an affair with Stroh. He cleared the air with his lengthy statement as he admitted that he did flirt with Stroh on the Internet but denied all claims of a year-long relationship.
Meanwhile, Levine also informed his fans that he was making amends with his family and wife and trying to focus on his family amid the chaos online. As for Stroh, she clarified in her video that she had to release the screengrab as a friend of hers was threatening to leak the contents to tabloids. Keep scrolling to find out all about Sumner Stroh.
She is an Instagram Model
Sumner is a famous Instagram model who frequently works with brands and also has a Youtube channel where she posts beauty, travel and fashion content.
She is from Texas
Stroh is a 23-year-old social media influencer who mainly models on Instagram and is originally from Austin, Texas.
She is a marketing major
The influencer did her schooling at New Braunfels High School and later got into The University of Texas. She majored in Marketing and Advertisement from the university.
She is not an only child
Sumner has three siblings. One of which is her elder sister and the other two are her younger brothers.
She has an influencer in her family
Besides Sumner, her elder sister Baylen Stroh is also a famous influencer on Instagram who owns a jewellery business.
She is quite the deal on social media
Sumner's estimated net worth is around USD 600k with her frequent sponsorships and brand deals.
She is an employee too
Sumner is reportedly also serving as the marketing manager for a jewellery brand.
She has worked at Bumble
As per reports, Sumner has even worked as a media manager at the popular dating site Bumble.
She has a lot of followers on social media
Sumner garnered more than a whopping 380k on Instagram and has nearly 350k followers on her TikTok account.
She has an OnlyFans account
The influencer has also dipped her hands into OnlyFans where she has a free page.
