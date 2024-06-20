Who is Suri Cruise's Prom Date? Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes' Daughter Seen With Talented Budding Musician

Suri Cruise, the 18-year-old daughter of Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, was spotted attending prom night in Manhattan with a handsome lad in tow on June 18.

Pictures and videos that showed the young man slipping his hands around Cruise’s waist at one point during the evening in an intimate gesture quickly went viral on the internet, leaving people wanting more of the emerging teen couple.

If you happen to be one of those who wanted more of them, more is provided below for you, including the full identity of Cruise’s date, namely Toby Cohen.

Suri Cruise’s handsome prom date is a budding musician

Toby Cohen is a singer, songwriter, pianist, and guitarist and attends the same school as Suri Cruise. A LaGuardia High School senior, Toby frequently shares his musical endeavors on TikTok and YouTube.

Following his high-profile prom date, however, the teen has set his social media accounts to private, clearly not wanting an added set of eyes on him. Videos of Cohen showing his musical prowess, nonetheless, can be seen in a video of him playing piano at one of his school events earlier this year on LaGuardia High School’s YouTube channel.

Suri Cruise and Cohen, however, are soon to go their separate ways, per the New York Post, as the former is reported to attend college at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh.

Cohen, meanwhile, will attend Berklee College of Music in Boston, per the aforementioned outlet.

Suri Cruise is mother Katie Holmes’ doppelganger, and her latest pictures reaffirm the claims

Known for her striking resemblance to her mother, Suri looked stunning in a patterned bodice gown with a high-low cut as she engaged with friends on the streets of New York City. She further elevated her style by letting her brown locks down and chose to forgo any makeup that would make her look over-polished and beyond her years. She completed her look with a pair of golden high heels.

Meanwhile, none of Cruise’s celebrity parents accompanied her at the event. She has reportedly been estranged from her father Tom for years but Katie Holmes remains to be a prominent figure in life.

