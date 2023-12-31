Who is 'Survivor' winner Parvati dating? Exploring her dating life as she comes out as queer

‘Survivor’ winner Parvati Shallow recently in an Instagram post disclosed that she is a queer. This was the first time that she made the revelations about her sexuality since being in the limelight. Shallow, won Survivor Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites, She also competed on Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor: Cagayan, and Survivor: Winners at War.

Parvati Shallow reveals she is dating comedian Mae Martin

Shallow, 41, revealed in her latest Instagram post that she is a queer while wishing everyone a happy new year. She posted a picture of herself kissing her partner, comedian Mae Martin, and captioned the picture, “We’re here. We’re queer. Happy New Year ❤️🌈🏳️‍⚧

Mae Martin, who is best known for streaming giant Netflix series “Feel Good”, is currently one of the co-hosts of the handsome podcast alongside Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster. Her Netflix show “Feel Good” won a BAFTA award in 2021.

Martin in 2020 praised Shallow, while posting on X (formerly Twitter), “I love Parvati and Boston Rob from Survivor so much that I just cried about it, but nobody in England knows what I’m talking about.” Things seem to have worked perfectly well for the couple, as they are now a couple.

Parvati was previously married to John Fincher

Before disclosing her sexuality of being queer to the world, Parvati was married to John Fincher from 2017-2021. Parvati and John both share a daughter.

Her relationship with John went sour, and she had to obtain a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Fincher.

Shallow, who is a certified Yoga instructor, in 2020 co-authored a children's book about the importance of mindfulness titled Om The Otter.

Parvati will soon feature in the new season of The Traitors on Peacock.









