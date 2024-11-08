Who Is Susie Wiles? Know About Donald Trump's White House Chief of Staff Who Becomes the First Woman to Hold This Position

Donald Trump grabbed major headlines by becoming the president of the United States for the second time. He made his first significant decision to appoint Susie Wiles as White House’s Chief of Staff making her the first woman in US history to take over this position.

As much as we know about Trump, very little is known about Wiles as she mostly keeps a low profile. Wiles, who worked with Ronald Reagan's presidential campaign as a campaign scheduler in 1980, is the daughter of Pat Summerall, an acclaimed NFL broadcaster, per Wikipedia.

She has been known for carrying out the most successfully managed and disciplined campaign to date. She decided to not take up the campaign manager’s title to avoid potential backlash given the history of Trump changing his campaign leadership frequently.

The newly appointed Chief of Staff reportedly hails from Florida. She has previously assisted in Trump's state campaign in 2016 and 2020. Additionally, in 2018 she also looked after Ron DeSantis’s successful campaign.

Apart from that, in 2010 Wiles also helped out with Rick Scott’s camping in Florida and managed Jon Huntsman's (ex-governer of Utah) 2012 presidential campaign briefly.

As per the Associated Press, Trump’s aides mentioned that Wiles was viewed as someone who could guide the second-time-elected president's impulses and moods without an attempt to hold Trump back.

Wiles has handled the most difficult conversations with Trump and was also a part of every critical discussion. She created a strong dynamic with Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy, making her the central link in alliances with both individuals, per Hindustan Times’s article.

Trump reportedly shared a statement calling Willes, “tough, smart, innovative, and universally admired and respected.” He added, “Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history.”

As per BBC, the Chief of Staff is responsible for playing a significant role in the president's administration. They play the role of managing the White House, putting together staff, leading them through the Executive Office of the President, and looking over all the usual operations and activities of staff. The president is advised by them in policy issues and they also direct and handle the policy development.

