Who is Suzanne Shepherd's daughter? Exploring their relationship as the actress passes at 89

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Suzanne Shepherd, who portrayed crucial female characters' mothers in Goodfellas and The Sopranos, died on Friday. She was 89 years old. Shepherd, who was born on October 31, 1934, also appeared in the films Mystic Pizza, Uncle Buck, Requiem for a Dream, and A Dirty Shame. She appeared as a guest on the television shows Ed, Law & Order, and Blue Bloods. Shepherd, who lived on Manhattan's Upper West Side, "passed away peacefully very early yesterday morning," actor and real estate agent Tom Titone stated on Facebook on Saturday. While very little is known about her and her personal life, the actress had a daughter Kate Shepherd who continues to live on her legacy. Here is everything you need to know about her daughter and their bond.

ALSO READ: 15 Greatest Mafia Movies from The Godfather to The Irishman

Who is Suzanne Shepherd’s daughter?

Kate Shepherd, born in 1961, is a New York City-based American artist. Shepherd earned her B.A. in 1982 from Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio. In 1982, she attended the Institute for Architecture and Urban Studies in New York for a short time before dropping out to pursue solo artistic work. During this time, Shepherd used to paint portraits and drawings for The New Yorker.

In 1986, she received her master's degree with a Master's Certificate from the New York Academy of Art in New York. In 1990, she attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, and in 1992, she received an M.F.A. from the School of Visual Arts in New York. Shepherd's solo shows have taken place at the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., and the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art in Portland, Oregon. Suzzane Shepherd had a great relationship with her daughter and adored her and her granddaughter Isabelle.

How did Suzanne Shepherd pass away?

Suzanne Shepherd's daughter, Kate Shepherd, told TMZ that her mother died in sleep on Friday morning. She said the cause of death has not yet been determined, although Suzanne had a chronic obstructive lung illness and had become significantly weaker in recent days. Suzanne appeared in 20 episodes of The Sopranos as Mary DeAngelis, the mother of Carmela Soprano, played by Edie Falco. In the classic Goodfellas, she played the mother to Lorraine Bracco's Karen Hill.

Suzanne was a beloved acting coach and director of regional theater plays all over the world, in addition to her excellent performing career. Kate, son-in-law Miles, daughter-in-law Joyce, and granddaughter Isabelle survive her.

ALSO READ: Robert De Niro talks about Ray Liotta's tragic death: He was still young