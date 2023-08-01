Who is Sydney Martin? 5 things to know about late actor Angus Cloud's girlfriend

All of the internet is mourning the unfortunate loss of Angus Cloud. Not only his close ones, but his tragic passing away has left even the fans devastated. Amid the concerns, Sydney Martin, Angus' present girlfriend broke her silence. She penned down a heartfelt message on Instagram. Although she refrained from expressing her emotions in words, her story was enough to convey that she was in grief. So, who is Sydney Martin? Here are 5 things to know about late actor Angus Cloud's girlfriend.

Who is Sydney Martin?

Sydney Martin is an American actress and model. According to IMDb, she was born and brought up in Anchorage and Alaska. She then moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career in acting and modeling. After years of auditioning for roles, the actress did find a window to feature in more than forty music videos. In addition, she has also worked in shows like Euphoria and All American. Rumor has it that it was at the sets of Euphoria that Sydney met with Angus Cloud.

An actress and model

Starting her career as a model, Sydney auditioned her way up the ladder. She has been featured in more than forty music videos. In addition, the actress has also been a part of a number of brand collaborations including cosmetics and fashion.

A Euphoria castmate

Apart from starring in a number of collaborations, one of her striking works includes starring in Euphoria. She appeared in the second episode of the first season, “Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door.” She is credited as ‘bikini girl’ in the credits.

Happily committed to Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud and Sydney Martin did not make their relationship public for a long while. It was only in January 2022 that the model shared selfies of them sharing the same room. Since then, the two have been spotted together by the paps.

A SAG-AFTRA member

As confirmed by her Instagram bio, the model is also a working member of the world’s largest labor union representing performers, broadcasters, and recording artists.

The Idol and Young Sheldon Castmate

Along with the hit Sam Levinson show Euphoria, the young actress has also appeared in another one of his directorial. She has worked as one of the side characters in The Idol. Also, she was a part of the college class in the fifth season of Young Sheldon.

