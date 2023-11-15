Who is Sydney Sweeney in Madame Web? Cast and links explored amid trailer drop!

The hotly anticipated Madame Web trailer is finally out, and fans have got the first look at the Spider-Man spin-off movie. With Dakota Johnson in the lead role of Cassandra Web, aka Madame Web, the movie is set to expand the Spiderverse.

Along with Dakota, the Marvel movie also features Netflix heartthrob Sydney Sweeney, who is seen as Julia Carpenter, aka Spider-Woman, in the newly released trailer of the four-women team-up movie.

Which superhero does Sydney Sweeney play in Madame Web?

Led by Dakota Johnson, the movie revolves around her character, a Manhattan paramedic who has clairvoyant abilities, allowing her to see into the future and the interconnected spider world. In the trailer, Dakota's Madame Web meets three young women played by Sydney Sweeney , Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced. Among the three, Sweeney plays the role of Julia Carpenter, aka Spider-Woman, and will be an integral part of the storyline.

The Euphoria fame actress will be a part of the badass females for the superhero fandom to see. In the comics, Sydney Sweeney's superhero character takes on the mantle to understand her past and survive the deadly present.

The cast of the upcoming Marvel movie also includes Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, and Zosia Mamet. The characters have revealed nothing much, but it is highly suspected that Adam Scott will be playing Ben Parker, who will later be the uncle of Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man), who was murdered in front of Peter after trying to fight off a mugger which propelled Peter onto his hero's journey.

What to expect from Madame Web and the Spiderverse?

S. J. Clarkson will be directing the Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney starrer movie. In the past, she also helmed Marvel's other projects like Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

Following the success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony is pushing the Spiderverse and its other spin-offs like Tom Hardy's Venom (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and Jared Leto's Morbius (2022). Not to forget, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is also set to star in Kraven the Hunter, and the upcoming has been anticipated by the superhero fandom, and fans are really looking forward to it.

With all that, it is yet to be understood whether the character will ever cross paths with Tom Hardy's Venom, MCU's Peter Parker , or any other Spider-Man character.

Madame Web is said to be released on 16 February 2024.

