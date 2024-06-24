Who Is Talulah Riley’s Husband, Thomas Brodie-Sangster? All About Game Of Thrones Actor Amid His Wedding With Elon Musk's Ex-Wife

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are now married. The English couple, who began dating in 2022, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at St. George’s Church in England on Saturday, June 22.

Per pictures obtained by The U.S. Sun, the newlyweds looked radiant as they walked hand in hand through the churchyard, with guests showering them with flower petals and confetti. The duo left the venue in a carriage, according to multiple media reports.

For those unversed, Talulah Riley was previously married to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The duo divorced and married twice. Their first marriage was between 2010 and 2012, while their second union lasted between 2013 and 2016.

Amid Riley’s wedding to Brodie-Sangster making headlines, below is a look at her now husband’s profile.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster — Known for films like Love Actually, the Maze Runner trilogy, and more

Thomas Brodie Sangster gained recognition as a child actor for his roles in commercially acclaimed films Love Actually (2003) and Nanny McPhee (2005). He voiced the latter character in Phineas and Ferb between 2007 and 2015 and eventually gained wider recognition with roles such as Jake Murray in Accused (2010-2012), Jojen Reed in Game of Thrones (2013-2014), and Newt in The Maze Runner trilogy (2014-2018).

Other successful Thomas Brodie-Sangster projects include the independent film Nowhere Boy, in which he portrayed Paul McCartney, Bright Star, and Death of a Superhero.

Advertisement

Brodie-Sangster’s streaming projects include his role as chess player Benny Watts in the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination in the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category. In 2023, the actor played Jack ‘Artful Dodger’ Dawkins in the Disney+ miniseries The Artful Dodger.

Brodie-Sangster is a man of many talents, as the actor is also a skilled musician. He plays bass guitar and in January 2010 joined the band Winnet, in which his mother provides vocals.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s personal life

Since July 2022, Brodie-Sangster was reportedly in a relationship with actress Talulah Riley after meeting her while working together on Pistol. In July 2023, the couple announced their engagement before saying I dos on June 22, 2024.

On his wedding day, Thomas Brodie-Sangster wore a jet blue jacket over a floral vest and pinstripe gray pants, per The U.S. Sun. His bride, meanwhile, looked stunning in a white satin gown with a voluminous skirt.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thomas Brodie-Sangster Gets Married With Actor Talulah Riley In A Romantic Ceremony; DEETS