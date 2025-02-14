Who is Tara Reid? Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Iconic Days of Our Lives Actress

Tara Reid is a highly celebrated actress who stepped into the Hollywood film industry and instantly became a big name. While she has impressed audiences with numerous performances, such as The Big Lebowski and more, one of her most appreciated roles was in the TV series Days of Our Lives.

While she appeared in the series for only five episodes, Tara Reid played the character of Ashley in Days of Our Lives in 1995. This was a recurring role for Reid in the soap opera and marked one of her first major appearances in a TV series.

Tara Reid was seen in Days of Our Lives in episode #1.7554 in the mid-'90s.

Other major projects the actress has been a part of include Sharknado, a TV film series in which she played the role of April Wexler. She carried this role from 2013 to 2018.

Reid was also a key figure in the American Pie film franchise. From 1999 to 2001, she appeared in American Pie, American Pie 2, and later in American Reunion. She also gained attention for her role in the 2005 film Alone in the Dark.

Born on November 8, 1975, Tara Reid isn't just an actress but also a highly acclaimed model. The Charlie’s Farm actress was raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey. She is the daughter of Donna and Thomas Reid.

Days of Our Lives is a classic soap opera that focuses on both drama and romance. The series was created by Irna Phillips, Ted Corday, and Allan Chase.

The show also starred Deidre Hall, Kristian Alfonso, Drake Hogestyn, Alison Sweeney, Peter Reckell, and more.