Who is Taylor Swift's new bestie Brittany Mahomes? Exploring the life, and career of former soccer player

As one of the most popular and controversial celebrities of all time, it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift has eyes on her constantly. As a result, not only her romantic partners but all her new acquaintances who are seen with her in public gain mass curiosity. Something similar happened when Taylor was seen with Brittany Mahomes, wife of legendary NFL player Patrick Mahomes, whose teammate Travis Kelce is Swift’s now-boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Who is Brittany Mahomes and what is her connection with Swift?

The news of Taylor’s recent most romantic journey with Travis Kelce came out in September of 2023 and almost broke the internet. The couple has been extremely sweet with each other and does not shy away from PDA. But Taylor Swift was also seen buddying up with the other wives and girlfriends of Kelce’s teammates, and the most prominent of those names is Brittany Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his girlboss wife Brittany Mahomes are an NFL power couple that everyone respects. Brittany is more than just Patrick’s wife though. This entrepreneur regularly posts workout videos and exercise tips and tricks on her Instagram account to help people stay fit and healthy. She also used to play professional soccer and played in UMF Afturelding in Iceland. She is now the co-owner of the American pro women’s soccer team the Kansas City Currents.

This is not the end of her many talents though. Brittany is not only a supportive wife who cheers her husband on during his games but is also an amazing mother to their two children- Sterling Skye Mahomes (2), and Patrick “Bronze” Lavone Mahomes III (1). The couple have been together since their high school days and possibly had their first date in 2012. Even though they only got married in 2022, the sweethearts have been together for over a decade. Brittany’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her husband and kids, showing the world how proud she is of them. She is also an animal lover with two dogs of her own named Silver and Steel.

Brittany Mahomes’ friendship with Taylor Swift and possible fallout

Taylor and Brittany became fast friends when the former started to go to the Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on her new boyfriend in October. The two women were found hugging, dancing, and cheering together in the stands. The two continued their newfound friendship outside of the games as well and Brittany finally made it Insta official with a post on 7th November. In the photos, Taylor and Brittany were also accompanied by Chiefs players Blake Bell and Shane Buechele’s wives Lyndsay and Paige.

Recently, however, there has been some speculation about there being a possible wedge in their friendship as Taylor was not seen with Brittany during the most recent Kansas City Chiefs game that she attended. Fans think that Taylor might be trying to avoid controversy as she was also seen with Jackson Mahomes, the cousin of Patrick who is accused of various sexual harassment crimes. Brittany however, has been vocal about her support of Jackson and believes him to be innocent. Even though nothing has been confirmed by either of them, fans speculate that this could be the reason behind the sudden distance between the two friends.

