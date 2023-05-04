Who is Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend Matty Healy? 5 things to know about The 1975 frontman

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy made headlines this morning after their rumored relationship came to the forefront. In case you missed it, The Sun reported that weeks after her split from long-time beau Joe Alwyn, Taylor is now dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. But who is this new ‘London Boy’ the Grammy award-winning singer is apparently ‘madly in love’ with? Read on to find out.

5 things to know about Taylor Swift’s rumoured boyfriend Matty Healy

Matty Healy, who was born Matthew Timothy Healy, was born on April 8, 1989, in London, England. He is best known as the singer and guitarist of the pop rock band The 1975, which was formed in 2002. The band’s last album came out in 2022 and was titled Being Funny in a Foreign Language. Here are 5 things to know about Matty Healy.

Matty Healy struggled with heroin addiction

Matty Healy struggled with heroin addiction. In 2017, he went into rehab for six weeks after he realized that he needed help following a pompous rant where he called himself ‘the main deal’ when discussing future music with his bandmates.

The musician has now been clean for quite some time now. “I’ve been clean for ages, I’m at the gym all the time, everyone feels good,” he told The Guardian in September 2022. “Even though I started this interview saying I don’t know what I’m doing.”

2. Matty Healy apologized to Ice Spice after his racist remarks

Matty Healy received backlash after he made some derogatory comments about rapper Ice Spice during his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show in February 2023. Adam Friedland, his co-host Nick Mullen, and Matty mocked Ice Spice and commented on her body and accent. According to Rolling Stone, they called her things like, Inuit Spice Girl,” and a “chubby Chinese lady.”

When he received backlash for his racist comments, Matt Healy apologized to Ice Spice on stage during a show in Aukland, New Zealand. “I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” Matty said. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

3. Matty Healy’s past sexual experiences affected his mental health

During his interview with The Guardian, Matty Healy revealed that his past sexual experiences had affected his mental health, due to which, he need to seek therapy. “I’ll be totally honest with you. I’m not going to be specific, but I had some early sexual experiences that, as I got older, were really, really difficult to deal with,” he admitted. “It wasn’t to do with anything that happened in my family or at home, it was these … different things that happened. So my mental health had come through the negotiation of sex as a teenager and a young man, and romantic relationships.”

4. Matty Healy deleted his social media space

In April 2023, Matty deleted his Instagram handle. He made the announcement during a show in Adelaide, Australia. It’s because everything happens in eras. The 1975 is a very eras band. The era of me being a f****** a******* is coming to an end. I’ve had enough,” he declared. “I perform all the time and it’s my job and I love doing this but I can’t perform off the stage any more as I just want to be a bloke,” the 34-year-old singer said.

5. When Matty Healy said dating Taylor Swift would be ‘emasculating’

Matty Healy previously shut down rumours about him dating Taylor Swift. “If I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘F****** hell! I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,'” he said during an interview with Q magazine (via Entertainment Tonight). “You know, ‘F*** THAT.’ That’s also a man thing, a de-masculating, emasculating thing.”

