Who is Taylor Swift's sibling, Austin Swift? Exploring his life, career and bond with Anti-Hero singer

Time and again, Taylor Swift and her younger brother, Austin Swift, have given us sibling goals. Today, we take a look at her brother, who was born in March 1992. The Swift siblings grew up at a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania with their parents, Scott & Andrea Swift.

The brother-sister duo is as strong as ever, as back in 2018, Austin took to his social media to wish his sister on her birthday and shared that Taylor was his "best friend, a role model and one of his biggest champions."

Taylor Swift wrote a song about the sweet memories of her childhood with brother, Austin Swift

In one of Swift's tracks, she also speaks about growing up along with her brother. The heartwarming song The Best Day is about her upbringing and cute little moments with her family. One of the lyrics in the song reads, "God smiles on my little brother, inside and out, he's better than I am." The music video shows us clips of her growing up, along with clips of her brother as well.

Austin Swift embarked on a career in acting after getting his degree from the University of Notre Dame. He performed in multiple plays and theater shows during this time. After this, he ventured into Hollywood.

Taking a look at Austin Swift’s career in the entertainment industry

In a 2017 Vanity Fair interview, Austin Swift opened up about finding comfort in the movie theater since he did not have many friends. He shared, "I would go to the movies, and Daniel Craig was my friend, and Christian Bale was my friend, and Clive Owen was my friend, and Viggo Mortensen was my friend." In a separate interview with People in 2018, he shared, "I'm pretty reserved in most circumstances, so it never seemed like it would be a good fit. But I kind of got thrust into it and realized that it could be an opportunity to be creative."

Austin first appeared in the 2016 drama I.T. and then starred in Ben Affleck's crime movie Live by Night. He also appeared in movies like We Summon the Darkness and Braking for Whales.

Additionally, he has worked closely with Taylor Swift and helped produce her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions and the music video for I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version), directed by Blake Lively. He was nominated for video of the year for the same at the American Country Music Awards 2022, along with Blake Lively.

