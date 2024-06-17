Who Is The Blacksmith In House Of The Dragon Season 2 EP 1? Character Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the show House of the Dragon.

Ready for some interesting and intense character deep dives? Well, House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1, might contain one of the most jaw-dropping, terrifying moments in Game of Thrones history. Filled with sword battles and mastering analogies, dragons and all sorts of fictional elements cinema could ever witness, this show also includes a pretty significant introduction, one you might have missed at first glance.

This article will be filled with some spoilers, so if you want the mystery to stay intact, perhaps this isn't for you but if you still wish to read some details about the appearance of the mysterious blacksmith Hugh Hammer and his character in the show, scroll down below.

Who is Hugh Hammer in House of the Dragon?

Hugh Hammer is a character from the lore of Westeros, specifically from the history of the Targaryen dynasty, as illustrated in George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood and referenced in House of the Dragon. In House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1, King Aegon holds court over the small folk who come to petition him for favors.

Kieran Bew plays the character of Hugh. His introduction sees him soliciting Aegon to be paid before he and his team have built the Scorpions used to guard against dragons, citing the increased cost of iron. Hugh was tall and huge, with hands strong enough to twist steel bars. He also wielded a warhammer.

Calling himself Lord Hammer, Hugh desired to become king. He acquired support from the soldiers, who considered a prophecy that spoke of a new king on the throne once a hammer fell on a dragon. Assuming he's the same Hugh from the book Fire and Blood, on which House of the Dragon is based, we'll see much more of him down the line.

Hugh Hammer's story in the book Fire and Blood

In George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, he is notable for being a blacksmith's bastard who later becomes a dragon rider during the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Hugh also had incredible physical strength and mounted the dragon Vermithor.

Vermithor isn't the largest dragon that we've seen in House of the Dragon. That honor goes to Aemond's big, beautiful girl, but he happens to be still pretty big. Meanwhile, Vermithor and Hugh together fought alongside the dragons Silverwing, Sheepstealer, and Seasmoke, their riders, Jacaerys, and his dragon Vermax. House of the Dragon season two airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and is currently airing on Max.

