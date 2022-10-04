Who is the new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever? 5 MCU characters who are likely candidates

A new trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now been released and it teases a glimpse of the new hero, the new Black Panther who will be taking on the mantle after King T'Challa's death and also the real-life tragic demise of Chadwick Boseman. With a new suit being teased in the trailer, netizens have been speculating which character it is. Ever since the Black Panther sequel was announced, fans have been waiting to find out who will carry on the legacy of Boseman and become the protector of Wakanda as the story continues ahead. While many have believed that it will be Letitia Wright's Shuri who will be the new Black Panther, there are also other important characters who could be taking on the big role.

Here's a look at 5 likely characters who could be the next Black Panther

Shuri As teased in the promo, the new Black Panther suit has many believing that it is Wright's Shuri behind that mask. Shuri has previously stepped up and taken responsibility as a protector even when T'Challa was there and hence it seems she would be the right choice to take over. Many also speculated how the mask worn by the new Black Panther in the trailer consists of the same dot pattern as Shuri's face.

Okoye If we are going to be in for any surprises then instead of the obvious choice of Shuri, we could also see Okoye, leader of the Dora Milaje, in the costume. Given her skills, Okoye would be a tough one to beat and has the perfect skills to become the next Black Panther. Nakia There's also another possibility that Lupita Nyong’o's Nakia, takes on the mantle after Boseman's T'Challa's death. She certainly has the right amount of experience for the role and combine that with Nyong’o's acting skills, Nakia as Black Panther would be a complete game-changer.



Aneka If Marvel wants to find someone rather mysterious for the role, they could also surprise us by turning Michaela Coel’s Aneka into the hero. Not much has been known about her character and that could certainly help the studio create an amazing story for her character if she does take on the duties of the Black Panther.