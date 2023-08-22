Who is the next Bachelor Star? ABC reveals surprising name during emotionally fueled finale of Bachelorette

The Bachelorette season 20 starring Charity Lawson, ended with an emotionally fueled three-hour-long finale. In the end, Lawson had to choose between Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko, and she handed the rose of the season to the latter. The finale broke many hearts, especially Graziadei's and his fans who had to hope for a happy ending for their favorite. Though lucky for the 28-year-old there was some good news waiting for him, at the end of it all.

Joey Graziadei becomes the next Bachelor

After Charity Lawson presented her last rose on The Bachelorette, the ABC dating series unveiled the star of The Bachelor season 28. Joey Graziadei, who was the runner-up to Lawson's Heart in the finale on Monday, has been chosen to be the new Bachelor for the upcoming season, slated to debut next year. Hailing from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, the 28-year-old is a tennis player, who sadly narrowly missed the final rose. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Lawson opened up about her feelings towards Graziadei, shortly after she was done taping Men Tell All. She said, "Joey is just someone who is extremely sincere and just patient and really loving. He has a compassionate heart."

The star also revealed why she like Olubeko, who turned out to be the person to receive her ultimate rose. She told the outlet, "When I am with Dotun, you see just this undeniable chemistry. It almost seems like it’s just something that is meant to be." The 27-year-old explained the comfort she felt around both of these men, was the reason she was able to grow a "connection" with them.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Bachelorette 20: Where and how to watch finale of Charity Lawson's season? Streaming details, winner, and more

Fans react as Joey Graziadei becomes the next Bachelor

Fans went into an absolute frenzy as Joey Graziadei became the next Bachelor. People took to X, previously known as Twitter, and Instagram, to show their excitement for the upcoming season

ALSO READ: 'It’s starting to feel real and the nerves are kicking in a bit,' say lovebirds Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour who are all set to say, I do

A user showed their excitement as the 28-year-old was left single at the end of the season, saying "Charity not picking Joey so he can date me is exactly what sisterhood is all about," another agreed with the former's sentiment as she declared, "me standing up in my living room because I want a chance to date joey." An X account went as far as to say that choosing Joey for next season was the first time the production has ever listened to them.

ALSO READ: The Bachelor Season 27 Finale: Will Zach Shallcross pick Gabi or Kaity? Check details