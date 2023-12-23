Who is the strongest Avenger in Marvel Cinematic Universe? Comparing Hulk, Thor and Captain Marvel

Since its inception in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a popular source of entertainment and inspiration for millions of fans worldwide. Over the years since Tony Stark told the world he was Iron Man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced a huge cast of heroes with a wide array of abilities, making them fan favorites. However, the question of who is the strongest Avenger in the MCU remains a topic of debate among fans. Despite the challenges, several characters have significantly impacted and earned a spot as the most formidable Avengers in the MCU.

Who is the strongest Avenger? Hulk, Thor, or Captain Marvel?

Hulk

Bruce Banner's alter ego, Hulk, is created by Bruce's super-soldier serum and gamma radiation. Hulk's main strength is his unyielding strength. Bruce is a genius, and Hulk is traditionally considered the strongest Avenger. Hulk has proven his dominance by defeating Chitauri Leviathan and Loki in the first Avengers movie and winning a gladiatorial fight against Thor in Thor: Ragnarok. Despite his uncontrollable nature and susceptibility to emotional manipulation, his strength and power make him a valuable asset to any team of heroes. After being wrecked in Avengers: Infinity War, Bruce merges his mind with Hulk's body, becoming disinterested in strength or combat. The Hulk body remains strong but Bruce no longer has Hulk's ferocity, and after Avengers: Endgame, he may only have one working arm. He may not be able to take down Thanos, but against most other opponents, the Hulk is more than enough to ultimately emerge victorious.

Thor

The Asgardian royal family, including Thor, are not gods but are close to them. Although not immortal, he is close to invulnerable due to his survival in a star. Thor's most powerful abilities are channeled through an enchanted weapon, like the Mjolnir hammer or Stormbreaker axe. As the God of Thunder, he can summon and harness pure lightning. Thor's true potential was discovered in Thor: Ragnarok and his true strength is unknown due to Marvel's constant obstacles. Despite these challenges, Thor remains one of the strongest heroes in Marvel's universe. Thor's strength and power is almost unmatched as he has survived the heat of a neutron star. He was the most powerful member of the initial Avengers. He could fly, transport between worlds, and defeat Thanos even after assembling all six Infinity Stones. With his exceptional physical attributes and leadership skills, Thor is an essential member of the Avengers team and a worthy contender for the title of the strongest Avenger.

Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers, born as a regular human, absorbed the Tesseract's power, granting her superhuman strength, speed, and flight. She can emit powerful photon blasters from her fists. She was made a Kree-human hybrid after blood transfusions by Yon-Rogg, a Kree soldier. Due to her time with the Kree Starforce, Captain Marvel is highly trained in combat. Captain Marvel's power is formidable, leading to limited appearances in the MCU. Carol Danvers, unlike Scarlet Witch and other heroes, fully mastered her powers in her first movie and has spent most of her time off-world helping other planets. Additionally, her energy projection and absorption capabilities allow her to manipulate and redirect energy, making her a versatile and adaptable hero. In Avengers: Endgame, we see Carol Danvers taking on Thanos single-handedly and even destroying his ship, cementing her place as one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU.

