Who Is The Voice Season 25 Winner, Asher Havon? Everything We Know About Team Reba Star Amid His Victory

Spoiler Alert: This article contains details of the winner of The Voice Season 25

America once again crowned a new winner for The Voice. Asher HaVon took home the trophy for Team Reba in her second season, winning season 25 on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. After the win, host Carson Daly said, “Asher had not sung for two years before the blind auditions and now has won it all.” HaVon won against Josh Sanders from Team Reba, Karen Waldrup from Team Dan + Shay, and Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen from Team Legend.

On finale night, the finalists dueted with their coaches and performed some mesmerizing sets. Moreover, Waldrup took fifth place, Chester placed fourth, Olesen was the third-place winner and Team Reba's Josh Sanders came in second. Let's take a moment to explore some details about the winner.

More details about The Voice Season 25 winner Asher HaVon

Asher HaVon received a three-chair turn when he performed during his blind audition when he sang Adele's Set Fire to the Rain. Growing up in Selma, Alabama, Asher was surrounded by gospel singers, and he even performed for President Obama. He describes his music style as a unique blend of R&B, pop, and soul. Moreover, he said that he was quite influenced by Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, and Celine Dion while growing up.

During an interview with PEOPLE earlier in the season, HaVon credited his successful journey on the show to be authentic."Always being the fullest version of myself when it comes to showing up," HaVon said of what matters most to him. He added, "A secret that is so loud yet can be looked over all the time."

After he was declared the winner, HaVon was emotional and acknowledged his gratitude to his coach Reba McEntire and said, “Thank you for giving me such a safe place to be my authentic self, and thank you for making me believe in myself, and I promise I will never let you down.”

More details about The Voice finale

The finale featured guest performers such as The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and Gina Miles. Furthermore, HaVon was regarded as a frontrunner this season, turning in standout performances that ranged from a powerhouse cover of a passionate rendition of I’ll Make Love to You by Boyz II Men during the Top 9 to his impressive cover of Titanium in the Playoffs, which made John Legend compare HaVon to the evergreen Whitney Houston.

Meanwhile, the next season of the show, Season 26, will be judged by returning stars Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. They will be joined by two new coaches, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.

