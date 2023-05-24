Who is The Voice Winner Gina Miles? 5 things to know about her

Gina Miles has been crowned the winner of The Voice Season 23. The 19-year-old singer was declared the winner of the singing reality show on Tuesday night when the second part of the finale aired. Gina, who was from team Niall Horan, beat the other four finalists to secure the top position.

But who exactly is Gina Miles? Read the article to find out more about the young musician.

Gina Miles: 5 things to know about The Voice winner

Gina Miles is the new winner of The Voice

Gina chose Niall Horan as her coach after her blind audition on the show. During the first night of the season 23 finale, Gina belted out beautiful renditions of Taylor Swift’s Style and Sinead O’Connor’s Nothing Compares 2 U. At the end, the competition came down to Gina and Grace West before the former was announced as the winner. Host Carson Daly revealed that the margin of victory was the closest in the history of the singing reality show.

2. Gina moved to California to pursue music more seriously

Gina Miles is originally from Paxton Illinois. However, during high school, she decided to make the move to California and stay with her aunt, so that she could pursue music more seriously.

3. Gina Miles’ father was a DJ

Gina was raised by a single father who worked as a DJ every weekend. After turning 14, Gina’s interest in music increased and she asked her dad to let her help him with his gigs.

4. Gina Miles has already released an EP

Gina Miles has already released her first EP in 2022. It is called Who Are You and it consists of a total of 5 tracks.

5. Gina is close pals with The Voice Contestant Kala Banham

Gina and Kala Banham had a face-off in the Battles. They also performed a beautiful duet of Bon Iver’s Skinny Love. While Gina won the Battle, Kala also stayed in the competition after being stolen by Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper. Later, in a Q&A session, both Gina and Kala admitted that they became close friends after spending time together practicing songs.

