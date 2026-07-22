Who is Thea Booysen? All about 28-year-old content creator and author who married MrBeast

Popular American YouTuber, James Stephen Donaldson (Jimmy), better known as MrBeast is now married. Hours ago, he took to his Instagram handle and dropped dreamy pictures from his wedding with wife Thea Booysen. While many flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, others were intrigued to know who the lucky woman is. If you’re also one of them, then read on!

Who is Thea Booysen, the wife of MrBeast?

Thea Booysen, who became Thea Donaldson after marrying MrBeast, is a 28-year-old content creator, author, and online personality. Known in the gaming community by her online alias TheaBeasty, she is also a Twitch streamer and the co-owner of the South African esports’ organization Nixuh.

Beyond her digital career, she boasts an impressive academic background. She holds dual degrees in law and psychology from Stellenbosch University and a master's degree in human cognitive neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh. In 2022, she also established herself as a published author with the release of her debut young adult novel, The Marked Children.

Jimmy took to social media to share the first official wedding photographs capturing the newlyweds walking down the aisle, posing against tropical backdrops, and cutting their cake. He captioned the post with the joyful announcement, “I found MrsBeast and it was the best day of my life.”

Check out his post:

The couple's love story began in 2022 when Jimmy traveled to South Africa and met Thea at a dinner with mutual friend. Thea was pleasantly surprised by how grounded and intelligent he was. After connecting online, they began dating and made their first public appearance together in April 2022. Jimmy proposed to Thea on Christmas Day in 2024 at home.

The couple officially tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony on Necker Island, at a private resort. The wedding went on for days with only 70 close friends and family members marking their presence.

For the ceremony, the bride walked down the aisle in a stunning custom lace wedding gown. The groom wore a classic black-and-white or cream-and-black tailored tuxedo by Ralph Lauren.

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