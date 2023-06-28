Who is Thom Evans? 5 things to know about Nicole Scherzinger’s fiance

Nicole Scherzinger's recent engagement to Thom Evans has captured the attention of fans worldwide. As the couple celebrates their love and commitment, it's worth knowing the background of Scherzinger's new fiancé. From his athletic achievements to his blossoming romance with the former Pussycat Doll, here are five essential things to know about Thom Evans.

A stellar rugby career

Before his venture into the entertainment industry, Thom Evans made a name for himself as a talented rugby player. He played for notable teams like London Wasps, Glasgow Warriors, and the Scottish national team. Evans showcased his skills and athleticism on the rugby field, leaving a lasting impression on fans and teammates alike.

The X Factor connection

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger's paths crossed on the set of The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. Evans participated in the competition with his band Try Star, and Scherzinger served as one of the judges. The show not only allowed Evans to show his singing abilities but also sparked a connection between him and Scherzinger, ultimately leading to their romantic relationship.

A passion for music

While Evans gained recognition for his rugby career, he has also pursued his passion for music. His involvement with Try Star on The X Factor: Celebrity showcased his singing talent and allowed him to explore his musical aspirations.

Relationship history

Prior to his relationship with Scherzinger, Evans was in a long-term relationship with model and actress Kelly Brook. The couple's romance lasted from 2010 to 2013. On the other hand, Scherzinger had high-profile relationships with race car driver Lewis Hamilton and tennis pro Grigor Dimitrov.

A solid foundation for Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger

Since publicly acknowledging their relationship, Evans and Scherzinger have been inseparable. Their bond has grown stronger over time, and they have been vocal about their admiration and love for one another. Their engagement marks a significant milestone, solidifying their commitment to building a future together.

