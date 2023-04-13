Who is TikTok star Jack Martin and why did Lili Reinhart kiss him?

The 26-year-old Lili Reinhart appears to have moved on from her ex, Cole Sprouse. This event came to light on April 10, when a Riverdale actress was seen kissing Jack Martin in front of the Los Angeles International Airport. When the actress was captured giving TikTok actor Jack Martin a passionate kiss.

As they savoured the bonding moment before she continued to check into a flight, they were both seen all cuddled up and deeply in love as they moved forward. Which raised questions in the minds of viewers about the TikTok star, Jack Martin.

Who is TikTok star Jack Martin?

In an episode of the television programme All Rise from the Year 2020, Jack's first stated role appeared. However, a year later, in the NBC sci-fi drama La Brea, he made his breakthrough as Josh Harris.

Here is what Cole Sprouse has to say:

One month after Cole made waves for discussing his former connection with the Riverdale star, Lili and Jack were last seen together. The actor said that he believes that if he had "loved" himself "a little more," he might have ended their relationship "earlier" than he did.

I simply got the unhealthful feeling that I had a lot of people around me to take care of. In that circumstance, I perhaps ought to have been a little more selfish," he admitted in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Though Lili Reinhart has nothing to say about the comment made by Cole, it goes without doubt that Cole Sprouse never thought that Lili would move on from the relationship so soon. As the love between the two grows stronger, it is exciting to see how much love will bloom between the two.

ALSO READ: Lili Reinhart addresses breakup rumours with Cole Sprouse; Slams 'Toxic' social media users

ALSO READ: 7 facts about Lili Reinhart, the 'Riverdale' star