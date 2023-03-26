Who is TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew? 5 things to know

TikTok has evolved to be the most famous social media platform. Previously, it took a global toll, and the number of TikTok users increased dramatically, and it has now become a medium where all celebrities are active in force.

It goes without saying that H-Town celebrities are extremely active and rarely go more than a few days without posting an update. Having said that, TikTok has become a golden medium for singers, providing a great platform for them to get their music to a wider audience.

All of this has been said, but there isn't much information on the face behind TikTok's management or team, so here's a look at Shou Zi Chew, the face behind TikTok and the CEO of TikTok.

About Shou Zi Chew

Shou Zi Chew turned his life around through hard work. Chew, who is a Chinese-Singaporean entrepreneur, has been serving as the CEO of TikTok since 2021. Before being the CEO of TikTok, he contributed to and worked at many firms. Here are five insights about him that will give you a detailed picture of who Shou Zi Chew is.

Early Life:

Chew, a Singaporean citizen born in January 1983, served in the military for the Singaporean government during his teenage years. Afterwards, he relocated to England in order to study at University College London. He found employment as an investment banker for Goldman Sachs in London after graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics.

He left that position a few years later to relocate once more, this time to the United States, where he enrolled in Harvard Business School in 2008. Chew accepted an internship at Facebook.

Background Timeline

Following his graduation from University College London in 2006, Chew worked as a banker for two years at Goldman Sachs in London.

He joined DST Global, a venture capital business. In 2013, Chew managed a group of early ByteDance investors at DST Global.

Chew began working for Xiaomi as its chief financial officer in 2015.

He was appointed president of Xiaomi's worldwide business in 2019.

Chew began working for ByteDance as its chief financial officer in March 2021.

When CEO Kevin A.Mayer left the ByteDance subsidiary after three months on the job in 2021, Shou Zi Chew was appointed and took over as CEO of TikTok.

Marriage and personal life

Chew is from Singapore. He is married to Vivian Kao, who is of Taiwanese descent. When they were both attending Harvard Business School in 2008, they first met. The couple resides in Singapore with their two kids.

It's been said that Chew enjoys reading books about theoretical physics and playing golf in his free time.

How did Shou Zi Chew get TikTok to rise?

Under his leadership, TikTok gained 150 million U.S. users, the bulk of whom are teenagers and young adults drawn to the app's user-friendly design and addictive algorithm, which throws up quick videos on just about every subject imaginable.

Recent update on why Shou Zi Chew is appearing before U.S. lawmakers

As talk of a potential TikTok ban gathers steam in Washington, Chew is being interrogated in-depth before the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

According to the committee, TikTok's "consumer privacy and data security procedures, how the site affects children, and its ties with the Chinese Communist Party," or CCP, were the main topics of the hearing that took place on Thursday.