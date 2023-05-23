Who is Tim Scott? 4 key things to know about the GOP presidential candidate

Senator Tim Scott formally launched his presidential campaign on Monday. Scott is one of the many GOP candidates like his fellow Republican Donald Trump fighting for a chance to run against Joe Biden in the Presidential race next year. Who is Tim Scott? Read on to know everything about the South Carolina Republican.

Tim Scott is a born-again believer

Tim was raised by a single mother, and he often talks about how his mother, Frances Scott, worked tirelessly as a nurse to look after her two sons. The senator describes it as a meager existence, but it was centered around their strong Christian faith. Scott says that he became a “born-again believer” when he was 18. His faith will be an important factor in his political and personal narrative. Tim Scott is often seen quoting the scripture at campaign events. In a speech that he gave last year, he said he saw America "at a crossroads — with the potential for a great resetting, a renewal, even a rebirth."

Tim Scott is the Senate’s only black Republican

Tim Scott is the only person of color in a room full of conservatives. When he announced his Presidential committee in April, he said spoke about the set narrative, "When I fought back against their liberal agenda, they called me a prop. A token. Because I disrupt their narrative." Scott admitted that his belief in conservative values changed his life. In his Reagan Library speech, he said, "you can call me a prop, you can call me a token. … Just understand what you call me is no match for the proof of my life."

He also believes that the liberals are trying to weaponize race by portraying citizens that are not white to be politically oppressed. He has also spoken about his experiences as a Black man living in America. In a nationally televised response to President Biden’s 2021 address to Congress, he said, "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It's backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it's wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present."

Funds collected by Tim Scott for his campaign

Tim Scott has kick-started his presidential campaign with more funds than anybody else in U.S. history. When his 2022 campaign ended, he had $22 million left, which he will likely transfer to his funds for the presidential campaign. Many other organizations, like the Opportunity Matters Fund, raised $20 million to help Scott in his 2022 campaign. Tech billionaire Larry Ellison has donated around $30 million since 2021 in support of Tim Scott, according to federal filings.

Tim Scott’s history with Donald Trump

Scott initially supported Marco Rubio, in the 2016 GOP presidential primary, who was competing against Trump. Since then, he had maintained cordial relations with his fellow Republicans, but he later criticized him. Scott commented on the former US President by saying that Trump’s principles had been compromised. He had said, "it will be hard for him to regain … moral authority."

He called it "indefensible" after Trump retweeted a post that contained a racist slogan in June 2020. Trump later deleted the tweet. In his book, Scott said that Trump "listened intently" to his political viewpoints. As far as political campaigns go, Scott has railed against political correctness, similar to Trump.

In a speech in Iowa this year, Scott said, “If you wanted a blueprint to ruin America, you'd keep doing exactly what Joe Biden has let the far left do to our country for the past two years. Tell every white kid they're oppressors. Tell Black and brown kids their destiny is grievance, not greatness."

