Who is Todd Chrisley's wife Julie? Exploring her life, career, and their relationship together
The matriarch of the Chrisley family, Julie Chrisley, is more than simply a reality TV personality and Todd Chrisley's wife. Take a look at her life beyond her television career and family.
Julie and Todd Chrisley have never been away from the limelight, but recently, they have been under the spectrum of bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
Todd and Julie have been serving their time in prison since January 2023. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years of prison after being found guilty of federal fraud charges and hiding their wealth from tax authorities. However, it was reported that Julie was housed hundreds of miles away at an inmate medical center in Kentucky.
Julie Chriley's personal life and career
But Julie Chrisley is more than just that. A multifaceted woman, she is more than just a reality TV star. Julie is a wife, mother, businesswoman, and philanthropist born in South Carolina in 1973 as Julie Suzanne Hughes. Alongside Todd, she became well-known for Chrisley Knows Best, which debuted in 2014. The show offers a glimpse into their opulent lifestyle and often chaotic family dynamics. In addition, Julie has appeared in several spin-off shows, such as Lip Sync Battle and Chrisley Knows Wedding Bells.
She has also co-authored a book with Todd, Glitter and Grace: My Journey of Grit to Glam. Julie is a prosperous entrepreneur who owns a clothesline and a perfume company. In addition, as a philanthropist, she actively supports a number of issues that are dear to her heart. Julie is renowned for her upbeat attitude and ability to find humor in difficult circumstances. The couple also shares a podcast, Chrisley Confessions, where they openly share their day-to-day life.
Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley's marriage and children
She met real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley in 1993 and married in 1996. They share three children, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson, while Todd has two children from his precious marriage. Chrisley's relationship has been central to their reality show, Chrisley Knows Best.
They are known for their playful banters, strong work ethic, and unwavering support for each other. However, their relationship has also faced challenges, including Todd's past infidelity and their recent legal troubles. Despite the obstacles, Julie has remained a pillar of strength and support for Todd and the family.
Julie is also a Cancer survivor. After receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in 2012, Julie began treatment the following year. When she celebrated her tenth year cancer-free in March 2022, she told People that ten years after her double mastectomy, her doctor had advised her she may stop taking cancer-treating medications.
