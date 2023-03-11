Who is Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie's husband? Here's everything you need to know

Who doesn’t know Margot Robbie, an actress who has delivered incredible performances and has taken over fans' hearts with her fantastic role play in The Wolf of Wall Street and made a mark in her career in the Oscar nominee list.

But little do we know about her personal life, as the 32-year-old actress seems to maintain a perfect balance between her professional, and personal interests.

Margot Robbie seems to have a healthy romance in her personal life with her husband, Tom Ackerley, to whom she has been married for a long time. So let’s find out about Robbie’s love life.

Tom Ackerley: Who is he?

Producer and director. Ackerley, 32, began his career as a floor runner on the film Big Fat Gypsy Gangster before moving on to work as a production assistant on the 2013 film Trance.

As an assistant director, he worked on The Last Days of Mars, Pride, and, eventually, Suite Française, in which Robbie starred.

He went on to produce I, Tonya, Terminal, and Dreamland after working as the third assistant director on the Mission: Impossible sequel, MI-5.

How did the couple meet, which led to marriage?

In a February 2018 interview with The Guardian, Margot revealed that she and Ackerley met on the set of Suite Française and became roommates in Clapham, London, England.

Their relationship boomed after a year of living together, while she was filming The Legend of Tarzan and Ackerley was working on the Mission: Impossible sequel.

In December 2016, the couple married in a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay. The actress announced their wedding on Instagram with a photo of her big diamond ring.

ALSO READ: Here's what Margot Robbie has to say about her SHELVED female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie's upcoming project

In 2014, he and Robbie established their LuckyChap production company. The couple have first-look deals with Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Television, and they have a slew of exciting projects in the works, including Barbie starring Robbie.

ALSO READ: Barbie director Greta Gerwig REVEALS initial worry of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling movie being 'a career-ender'