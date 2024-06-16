Who Is Tom Guiry? All About Sandlot Star As Actor Gets Arrested For Throwing Dumbbell On Car Windshield

Tom Guiry, 42 is an actor who famously appeared in the 1993 film titled The Sandlot. The actor recently grabbed headlines due to an unpleasant incident that shocked everyone.

As per TMS, the Horry County Sheriffs arrested him for throwing a dumbbell on a car windshield. Read ahead to know the details about the incident; but before that know a little bit about the actor to get an insight into his life.

Know about Tom Guiry’s life

Tom Guiry aka Thomas John Guiry was born on October 12, 1981, in Toms River, New Jersey, as mentioned in Wikipedia.

From kindergarten to eighth grade, he attended St. Gregory the Great School in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, New Jersey. He then transferred to Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

As far as his acting career goes, he is famous for his role as Scotty Smalls in the Coming of Age film titled The Sandlot, released on April 3, 1993. He also appeared in NBC’s The Black Donnellys when he was just 12.

His other notable works include Black Hawk Down, Black Irish, U-571, Mystic River, and The Revenant. The actor tied the knot with Janelle in 2009 at the Crown Reef in Myrtle Beach in South California.

Although the news about his latest arrest has been hitting the headlines, this isn't the first time he has been arrested. Back in 2013, he was arrested in Texas for allegedly attempting to kick a cop ultimately landing in a headbutt. According to reports, this happened as he was asked not to board the flight due to being too drunk.

More on Tom Guiry’s latest arrest

As reported by TMZ, the actor was arrested on June 2 as he allegedly threw a heavy dumbbell on the windshield of a car (Jeep).

The sheriffs of Horry County attended a disturbance call and the actor was found on the street. According to the outlet, the police stated that Guiry was asking about his wife when they started to speak to him.

During this time the owner of the broken windshield’s car shouted, “Really? My window's been shattered." To which, the 42-year-old actor replied that he would pay for it and apologized.

According to the publication, as per the police, Gurily said, “I did it. I'm sorry man. I'm coming back to get you ... I ... sorry brother, I'll pay you back.” The owner of the car said that he used a 35-pound dumbbell on his car.

The matter got worse as the victim revealed to the authorities that The Sandlot actor allegedly came in front of his front door and rang his bell. During this time, he held a knife in his hand.

Guiry was arrested under assault, disorderly conduct, and Malicious damage, according to the outlet.

