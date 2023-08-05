Who is Tom Hiddleston dating? Everything to know about Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston, the charming British actor known for his iconic portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. But who is the lucky lady by his side? It's none other than Zawe Ashton, his co-star in the acclaimed play Betrayal. Their love story began on the stage, where they showcased their undeniable chemistry while playing a couple entangled in a love triangle. Let's delve into their love story and get to know Zawe Ashton, the woman who managed to steal the heart of Tom Hiddleston.

Who is Zawe Ashton?

Zawe Ashton is a talented British actress who has made a name for herself on both stage and screen. She was born on July 21, 1984, in Hackney, England. Raised in London, Ashton's breakthrough in the entertainment industry came with her roles in various theater productions. She gained critical acclaim for her performances on the West End and Broadway stages, including her role as Emma in the revival of Harold Pinter's play Betrayal, alongside Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox. Apart from her success in theater, Ashton has also made a mark in television and film. One of her most notable TV roles was in the hit British TV series Fresh Meat.

READ MORE:

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton rumored spark

The spark between Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton ignited during their time together on the stage. In 2018, the duo participated in a charity gala celebrating the work of playwright Harold Pinter. Zawe later shared, "It led to me being part of the revival of Betrayal, co-starring Hiddleston.” Their chemistry on and off stage was undeniable, and rumors of a romance began to circulate.

Tom and Zawe managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for some time. Paparazzi caught a rare moment of their affection on a beach in Ibiza, Spain, in September 2021. This marked the first time they were seen showing overt PDA, confirming their relationship. Later, at the BAFTAs in March 2022, Zawe was spotted wearing an engagement ring, and shortly after, their engagement was officially confirmed.

Ashton's pregnancy was a delightful surprise, announced at the New York screening of Mr. Malcolm's List in June 2022. The couple welcomed their first child in October 2022. While they remained private about their personal lives, friends and insiders gushed about the couple's joy.

Zawe stepping into the Marvel universe

Apart from her romance with Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton is making waves in the entertainment world. She is set to play a villain named Dar-Benn in the highly anticipated Captain Marvel sequel, titled The Marvels. Zawe expressed her excitement about the role and shared some valuable advice she received from her fiancé.

Advertisement

One interesting tidbit about Ashton's Marvel role came from her partner, Tom Hiddleston, who himself has played the iconic character Loki for years. He shared some valuable advice he gave her before she stepped onto the Marvel sets. "'What you put into Marvel, you get back.' He said, 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' He really empowered me in that way," Ashton revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

As Zawe prepares to embrace the Marvel universe, fans can't help but be excited about what the future holds for this adorable couple.

ALSO READ: Is Loki Season 2 set in the same multiverse as into the Spider-Verse? Here’s what we know