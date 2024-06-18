Who Is Tom Scutt? All About Designer As He Wins Tony Award For Cabaret

Tom Scutt won the Tony Award for "Best Scenic Design of a Musical" earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards for his incredible work on Cabaret. He spoke with Richard Ridge of BroadwayWorld after exiting the David H. Koch Theater to discuss his first impression!

Tom has won numerous awards for his work in creative directing, live music, theater, opera, dance, exhibition design, and set and costume design. He lives in Somerset House Studios, is an honorary fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and has performed as an associate artist for Soho Theatre and The Donmar Warehouse since 2010.

Projects directed by Eddie Redmayne

Tom Scutt is the director/creative director for the following projects: Pet Shop Boys' Dreamworld Tour, Christine & The Queens Live (Salle Pleyel, Paris), Berberian Sound Studio (Donmar), Platt's Sing to Me Instead tour, Liam Gallagher's "MTV Unplugged '' (Hull City Hall), and Sam Smith Live (Apple Music/Tate Modern). Jesus Christ Superstar (UK Tour); Cabaret (Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse); Constellations, and Berberian Sound Studio, Belleville.

The list further includes The Lady from the Sea, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Weir, Elegy, Mary's Seacole (Donmar Warehouse); Summer and Smoke, King Charles III, Mr. Burns, (Almeida); The Deep Blue Sea, Medea, 13, Julie (National Theatre); Fairview, A Number (Young Vic); A Very Expensive Poison, Woyzeck (Old Vic); Little Shop of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar, Carousel (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); No Quarter, Remembrance Day (Royal Court).

Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin on the Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show featured appearances by Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin recently. It was a discussion about Cabaret. He's playing at the August Wilson Theatre right now at the Kit Kat Club. Joel Grey held the title of The Emcee on Broadway between 1966 and 1987; Redmayne now assumes that role.

He replaces West End star Jessie Buckley, joining Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles. Their experiences and the thrill of being a part of such a legendary production were the main topics of conversation. You can view the full interview if you'd like to see their viewpoints and the workings of this amazing show behind the scenes!

