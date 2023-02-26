Who is Tommy Fury, the boxer who will fight Jake Paul?

Apart from that, he's a professional boxer who will battle YouTuber Jake Paul in a match on Sunday that has already been rescheduled twice.

Tommy Fury, who has gained the spotlight after announcing his boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul , is making the rounds. Tommy, who has family connected to the world of wrestling and boxing, inspired him to get into the game of boxing. He is Tyson Fury's younger brother, Molly-Mae Hague's boyfriend, the father of Bambi, and a Love Island contestant.

Tommy Fury’s family

Tommy, who comes from a family of wrestlers and boxers and was trained to be associated with this career as his elder half-brother, Tyson Fury, owns the title of world heavyweight champion, cracked a joke stating that if Tommy does not win the match against Paul, he will be forced to change his surname.

Apart from that, his father, John Fury, who is also a professional boxer, inspired him to enter the ring.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul's upcoming match

Tommy Fury, who is also known by his nickname TNT Fury, made his professional boxing debut in 2018. He won eight fights, four of them by knockout.

He was supposed to face Paul in December 2021, but he backed out due to a "serious chest illness and damaged rib." The match was then rescheduled for August 2022 in the United States, but Fury was unable to enter due to visa concerns.

In the build-up to the battle, both competitors have been talking big. Fury called his sparring sessions for this fight "brutal" and vowed to terminate Paul's professional career. "Boxing is about technique and class, and this man lacks both," he remarked.