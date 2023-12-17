Who is Tommy Lee? Exploring his life and career amid allegation of sexual assault against the Mötley Crüe Drummer

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

According to a new lawsuit, Mötley Crüe Drummer Tommy Lee has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the cockpit of a helicopter. The lawsuit claims that Tommy Lee’s pilot, David Martz, “lured” her onto the flight with the drummer in February 2003. The woman claimed that both Lee and Martz were drinking and doing drugs during the incident.

Who is Tommy Lee?

Thomas Lee Bass, better known as Tommy Lee was born on 3rd October 1962 in Athens, Greece. He is a Greek-born American known as the drummer for the hard Rock band Mötley Crüe. Lee’s first successful band was called Suite 19 in Los Angeles during the early 80s. At that time, he met his future bandmate, Nikki Sixx who convinced Lee to leave Suite 19. Sixx was forming a theatrical band that would specialize in anthemic heavy metal. Sixx was very impressed by Lee’s playing and later they started playing together in what ended up being Mötley Crüe.

The band quickly built a strong fan base and released their debut album, Too Fast for Love in 1981, on their independent label, Leathür Records. Shortly thereafter, Elektra Records decided to sign the band reissuing their debut in 1982. Mötley Crüe then began a string of hit releases throughout the decade. 1983's Shout at the Devil, 1985's Theater of Pain, 1987's Girls, Girls, Girls, and 1989's Dr. Feelgood, the band established the quartet as one of the biggest hard rock/metal bands of the 80s.

In 1984, Tommy Lee married Elaine Starchuk but got divorced within a month. In 1986 he then married actress Heather Locklear, but they divorced in 1993 after Lee's tryst with porn actress Debi Diamond. In 1995, he again married actress Pamela Anderson and had two children, Brandon Thomas, born July 5, 1996, and Dylan Jagger, born December 29, 1997.

It was with Anderson that one of Lee's most famous incidents arose when one of their private videos was stolen in 1997. The couple had videotaped themselves on vacation, recording their sexual activities. The tape was widely circulated and was one of the first examples of nude celebrities on the Internet.

Anderson and Lee divorced in 1998, and he served four months in prison after pleading no contest to kicking Anderson in the back. While he was serving his sentence, the couple officially divorced, although they reunited briefly upon his release.

Tommy Lee is a supporter of animal rights and PETA. He recently donated autographed drumsticks to support PETA's campaign against Kentucky Fried Chicken. He was also shown on Comedy Central Of Pamela Anderson, where he was made fun of in his sex tape with Pam, he took all the jokes in a lighter vein.

Tommy Lee was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a helicopter

In a complaint filed Friday in L.A. and obtained by Rolling Stone , a woman identified as Jane Doe accused Tommy Lee of assault after she was “lured” by Lee’s pilot, David Martz. The lawsuit accuses the rock star of forcibly groping, kissing, and penetrating her with his fingers, and attempting to force her to perform oral copulation during the 2003 trip.

The woman said she met the pilot, David Martz, around early 2002 at a San Diego bank, where she worked as a teller. According to the complaint Martz invited her to ride in his helicopter, and she eventually met him as she believed it would be a trip around San Diego County.

The lawsuit alleges, “Within a matter of minutes of being airborne, Martz pulled out alcohol he had stored in the helicopter and began to mix drinks”. The woman claimed that Martz handed her a drink that she did not consume. She said that Martz and Lee drank, smoked marijuana, and snorted cocaine during the flight. At one point, she said that Martz asked her through the helicopter’s headphone system why she was not drinking and stated that she should just relax.

Jane Doe also said that Martz ordered her up to the cockpit to sit on Lee’s lap to get the best view and almost immediately, Lee began groping and kissing her, and when she attempted to pull away, “he only became more forceful.”

“At one point, Lee penetrated plaintiff with his fingers while fondling her breasts. Lee then pulled down his pants and attempted to force plaintiff’s head toward his genitals. By this point, plaintiff was in tears, but she had nowhere to go — she was trapped with little mobility to leave the cockpit,” the lawsuit alleges.

The woman also claimed that Martz “merely watched” the alleged assault and said nothing to her as they flew back to San Diego after dropping Lee in Van Nuys.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

