Who is Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan? Exploring her relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer amid sexual assault allegations against him

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is never shy away from controversies. The drummer who is currently married to comedian and actor Brittany Furlan, is grabbing the headline for a recent sexual assault complaint against him. Tommy Lee has been accused by women of indecent behavior and sexual misconduct while she was lured by a pilot for a helicopter ride on which Lee was onboard.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan got married in 2019

Tommy Lee got married for the fourth time to Brittany Furlan in 2019 after the drummer proposed to her on Valentine's Day 2018. The couple met on the celebrity app Raya in 2017 and clicked instantly. The couple's romance lasted over a year, before exchanging vows. Furlan reminisced about her first encounter with Lee in an interview, “ It was like a week later we ended up meeting up, we were both working Pride Fest… I went up and tapped him on the shoulder, and he just gave me the biggest, warmest hug, and he held my hand," Furlan said. "We were just together ever since then."

Brittany Furlan was recognized as one of the 30 most influential people by Time recognized Furlan. Furlan also garnered widespread acclaim amassing roughly 8.6 million followers on now defunct Social media app Vine. Furlan who is more prominent for her goofy comedy, also has a passion for acting. Furlan has appeared in several films such as We Are Your Friends, Good Mourning, The Unicorn, deported, etc after struggling a bit to get roles. Her popularity on social media helped her to get roles.

Tommy Lee is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman helicopter

A woman identified as Jane Doe leveled serious allegations against Lee. The woman in her ordeal, submitted that she was molested by Lee, getting lured by Lee’s pilot David Martz. The pilot lured her to take a helicopter ride which Lee was onboard. She then claimed the pilot took her to L.A., diverting from their planned San Diego route. En route, according to the accuser, Lee started groping and kissing her. The woman resisted but Lee forced himself on her and even forcefully touched her genitals.

The active legislation is not new for Lee. Lee was infamously sentenced to 6 months in Los Angeles County Jail imprisonment for beating his then-wife Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson was Tommy Lee’s third wife married from 1995-1998 before calling it quits. The couple’s infamous sex tape still gets a lot of attention which was leaked in the 1990’s while the couple were married. Lee and Anderson are parents to two sons Bob and Dylan born in 1996 and 1997. The couple's relationship soured when Lee assaulted Pamela while she was holding their 2-year-old son. The couple’s infamous relationship ended after Tommy Lee was convicted for 6 months.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.