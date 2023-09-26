Who is Travis Kelce? 5 things to know about Taylor Swift’s rumored footballer beau

Taylor Swift was spotted hanging out with Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce, during a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans people are speculating that there might be something romantic going on between Swift and Kelce. Here are five things to know about the football star.

Cleveland roots

Travis Kelce hails from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where he was a three-sport athlete in high school. He continued his football journey at the University of Cincinnati, setting records for receiving yards as a tight end.

Kansas City Chiefs star

Kelce, a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs, has spent his entire NFL career with the franchise since being drafted in 2013. He has achieved numerous milestones, including two Super Bowl victories.

Brotherly bond

Travis has an older brother, Jason Kelce, who also plays in the NFL as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both brothers have won Super Bowl championships, and their mother, Donna Kelce, earned the title of "Super Bowl mom" in 2023.

Party anthem enthusiast

Kelce often quotes the Beastie Boys' hit song, 'You Gotta Fight for Your Right to Party,' which serves as the Chiefs' touchdown celebration anthem. He's known for his celebratory spirit, especially during Super Bowl parades.

WWE passion

Travis Kelce is an avid fan of professional wrestling, quoting WWE catchphrases and engaging with WWE personalities like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. He has even considered stepping into the WWE ring himself.

As Taylor Swift's rumored romantic interest, there's a lot of newfound interest in Travis Kelce. From his Cleveland beginnings to his NFL stardom and love for WWE, Kelce is an intriguing figure on and off the football field. His clothing line, 'Tru Kolors,' reflects his desire to express individuality and connect with people through fashion. As the rumors continue to swirl, fans are eager to see how this relationship unfolds in the spotlight.